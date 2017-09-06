Boys soccer: Willmar shuts out Alexandria

Willmar jumped out with a 2-0 lead by the break after Blake Hisken scored in the 20th minute and Vicente Cisneros added another in the 33rd. Hisken scored his second goal of the night in the 61st minute.

That's all Willmar needed with Zach Courtney in goal. Courtney had five saves. Alexandria's Justin Balcome faced 13 shots and turned aside 10 of those.

Alexandria fell to 3-2 with the loss and will travel to Brainerd on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.

The Cardinals have been on the road for five of their first six games. They will host home games next Tuesday and Thursday against Fergus Falls and Rocori after taking on a 2-1 Warriors team this Thursday night.