Girls soccer: Vinje, Minnerath help Cards to first win

It was a night of firsts for seventh grader Sophia Vinje in net. It was her first varsity win and first shutout after securing a 1-0 victory over Willmar. It also came with her older brother, Alexandria native David Vinje, coaching on the opposing sideline.

“It’s a lot faster than what I’m used to,” Vinje said of getting her shot in goal this year. “It’s great to have a chance, and I’m very lucky for this.”

It was a tale of two halves for Vinje and the Cardinals. Alexandria didn’t allow a shot inside of 18 yards in the opening 40 minutes as Vinje had to make just two saves. Senior Josie Minnerath scored with about nine minutes left in the half, and it was 1-0 at the break.

Willmar flipped the script in the second half. The visiting Cardinals outshot Alexandria 7-3 over the final 40 minutes and forced Vinje to make some big saves. She halted a breakaway in the 46th minute and went to the ground to make a save with 17 minutes left. That proved to be one of the final good chances Willmar would get.

“She made a couple big (saves), without a doubt,” Alexandria head coach Tom Roos said. “She was taking control of her space. When they were sending balls for their attackers to run onto, our defense was fine if that ball was behind them knowing that Sophia wasn’t just sitting on her line. She was very active coming out and taking care of her space. I think that’s really important when you have a lot of speed like that trying to attack your goal.”

Alexandria looked like the team with more speed in the first half. They controlled the ball for much of that opening frame and got eight shots on net. They hit a post and lofted a couple other shots just over the crossbar.

It wasn’t until a handball on Willmar led to a free kick from almost 20 yards away that Alexandria was rewarded for its efforts. Sophomore Camille Hegstad took the shot and sent it over the wall of Willmar defenders. Minnerath was there to gather up a rebound and send it into the back of the net for what turned out to be the game winner.

“It felt really good,” Minnerath said. “Not only for me, but our team. I think it pumped us up and got us going. We had to remember to keep going like it’s 0-0. No one is winning at that point, and we just had to keep going.”

Roos said he knew Willmar was going to come out attacking in the second half. The visiting Cardinals controlled the ball for much of the first 30 minutes after halftime, but Alexandria withstood that rush and regained some control over the closing minutes.

“The second half, Willmar was definitely getting more shots, but we didn’t let them get too deep,” Roos said. “Then Sophia was spot on with her goaltending. She was able to take care of that.”

It was an important win for a young Alexandria team. The Cardinals found themselves with a 0-4 record before Tuesday with losses to East Grand Forks, Detroit Lakes, Sartell-St. Stephen and Sauk Rapids-Rice. At 1-3-1, Willmar was a chance for Alexandria to get into the win column on its home field.

“It was really important,” Roos said. “This was a great opportunity we had. Willmar is not as established as say a Sartell or East Grand Forks. The other thing is this is the first night we’ve had our whole roster healthy and ready to play.”

Junior midfielder Kaye Paschka was back in the lineup. McKenna Ellingson was also back after being out with an elite hockey team playing in Vermont. The Cardinals juggled their defensive unit with her, moving her from her normal midfielder position to the back of the defense.

“That helped,” Roos said. “Prior to that, we only had one player on the defensive unit that was a varsity player last year. We needed a little more experience back there, and I think McKenna did a nice job filling that out. I think that’s going to help us out in the games to come.”

Roos also said he is seeing some of the players who are new to varsity start to get more comfortable at this level.

“(Sophomore) Hailey Eggebraaten is new to Alexandria and new to varsity,” he said. “She’s playing up front, and she did a very nice job up there.”

At least for one night, it all added up to a Central Lakes Conference win. The Cardinals will try to carry that over into a Thursday night game at home against a 4-1 Brainerd team.

“I think this felt great for all of us,” Minnerath said. “I think we can all say it was a big turnaround. We’ve been doing pretty good in all the games. They’ve been pretty close, so to just get out with a win this time I think will get us at that level where we know we can do it if we try our best.”