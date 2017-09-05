The boy's varsity team placed first and the girl's varsity team placed a close second behind Brainerd. Five of the varsity boys placed in the top 10 runners and three varsity girls placed in the top 10.

Senior Jackson Wichtendahl came in second (17:16.36) followed closely by senior Keaton Gruber (17:36.56). Nolan Christenson wasn't far behind in third place (17.45.61). Kyle Vandertuin rounded out the group in fifth place (17.56.42) and Noah Struck came in 10th (18.33.35).

Sophomore Bethany Miller was the first Alexandria runner to cross the finish line, coming in second in the varsity girls race (20.53.85). Eighth grader Aleah Miller came in third behind Bethany (21.16.35). Seventh grader, Ella Sorensen, was sixth with a time of 21.41.73.

This was the team's fifth year at the "Run for Your Melon" meet on the Forestview MS course.

"We had great weather for running and our runners ran well," coach Travis Hochhalter said. "On the plush green fields, we had 19 boy runners that surpassed their fastest time ever, achieving their personal bests. We had seven girls run a faster time, earning their season best. This was not by accident, as summer training played a huge role for many of these runners. It was a very good start to our season."

The Cardinals run again on Sept. 7 at Detroit Lakes.

GIRLS TEAM SCORES - 1. Brainerd 2. Alexandria 3. Pine City 4. Albany 5. GNK 6. Little Falls 7. Crosby-Ironton 8. Pillager

BOYS TEAM SCORES - 1. Alexandria 2. GNK 3. Little Falls 4. Brainerd 5. Pine City 6. Crosby-Ironton 7. Albany 8. Pequot Lakes 9. Pillager