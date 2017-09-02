“I’m really proud of the guys,” head coach Mike Empting said. “We were very persistent, very determined. We were cramping like crazy. I’ve never been a part of a game where we’ve had so many guys cramp, but also we had a lot of guys playing two ways against a really good team who had most of their guys playing one way. Our guys stayed in it.”

Chandler Cole exemplified that in the end. The senior running back had been kept relatively in check on the ground, but he waited for the right moment to break free.

Andover tied the game at 28-28 with 4:58 left on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Conner Knoepfle to Lucas Beberg and a two-point conversion run by Andy Groebner. Alexandria was near midfield on its ensuing possession when Cole took the handoff and burst through an opening for a 58-yard touchdown run that proved to be the game winner.

“The whole game, I was really struggling to make one cut and go north/south,” Cole said. “I guess it just happened. It opened up, and I saw it and I took it.”

The Huskies had one more chance with 3:15 left. They drove it from their own 31 into Alexandria territory. On fourth-and-two, Andover gave the ball to Groebner with the direct snap. He already had multiple short conversions on fourth down. When they needed it most, the Cardinals got the stop they were looking for as Groebner felt short to turn the ball over.

“We knew they liked to throw the deep ball a lot and they run that wildcat formation where they run it up the middle,” Alexandria senior Cody Faber said. “Our d-backs just read them good and our linemen and linebackers stepped up when we needed to.”

Faber was to Alexandria what Groebner was for the Huskies on Friday night. Both guys were hard to contain with the ball in their hands.

Groebner had three rushing touchdowns, two from five yards out and another from 38. Faber did one better with four touchdowns - catching two from first-year starting quarterback Michael Empting, rushing for one and throwing a 63-yard strike to Thomas Anderson that helped give the Cardinals a 28-20 lead with 7:51 left in the game.

Faber showed again that he’s a threat to score from anywhere on the field. His two touchdown receptions were each from 56 yards as Empting threw a strike, and Faber made guys miss before breaking away.

“I got to give credit to my receivers,” Faber said. “The wideouts and Bryce (Ludwig), tight ends; they were setting up the blocks for me, and I was just reading them and making my cuts.”

Faber also ran a touchdown in from two yards out that made it 14-14 with 23 seconds left in the first half. Empting has seen a lot of athletic playmakers come through this program as a head coach, and Faber fits that same mold.

“He demonstrated that last year as a junior when we got him the ball in space,” Empting said.

“He’s got that ability to make people miss. Tremendous acceleration being able to run away from people. He blocks downfield, catches the ball. He’s a pretty dynamic package.”

Faber is just part of an offense that showed it can still be explosive a year after averaging more than 40 points per game.

“(We proved) that a bunch of new guys can step up,” Faber said. “That just shows our determination this year, and our effort to this season. This means a lot for all of us.”

The defense was also opportunistic. The Cardinals created five interceptions, one each from Grant Storm, Andrew Revering, Jacob Minnerath, Cole Wild and Ludwig.

“That’s pretty big,” coach Empting said. “In a game, there’s always going to come a point where there’s a one-on-one matchup that you have to win. We did enough of those tonight to keep us on top.”

Empting is confident that it came against a really good team too. Both players and coaches spoke highly of how good Andover was. The Huskies showcased size up front and had good athletes at the skill positions.

“They were everything we thought they were going to be,” Empting said.

That’s why this one felt especially good for these players, who know there are those who were eager to see what this team would look like after losing a lot of talent from 2016.

“We had a very good football team last year,” Cole said. “People saw we lost a lot of good players, so they didn’t really know how we’d do this year. I think getting this first win in the home opener boosted a lot of people’s confidence.”

SCORING - FIRST QUARTER - Alexandria - Michael Empting 56-yard pass to Cody Faber; Andover - Andy Groebner 38-yard runSECOND QUARTER - Andover - Groebner five-yard run; Groebner two-point conversion run; Alexandria - Faber two-yard run; Empting two-point conversion pass to Bryce LudwigTHIRD QUARTER - Alexandria - Empting 56-yard touchdown to Faber; Zach Wosepka PAT; Andover - Groebner five-yard runFOURTH QUARTER - Alexandria - Faber 63-yard pass to Thomas Anderson; Wosepka PAT; Andover - Conner Knoepfle 20-yard pass to Lucas Beberg; Groebner two-point conversion run; Alexandria - Chandler Cole 58-yard run