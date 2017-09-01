Volleyball: Sauk Rapids knocks off Cards in four
The Alexandria volleyball team dropped to 0-2 on the season after falling in four sets to Sauk Rapids-Rice on Thursday night.
The Cardinals' only win came in the third set with a 25-18 victory. They dropped the first set 25-16 and the second 25-20 before the Storm (1-0) put things away with a 25-22 win in the fourth.
Junior outside hitter McKenzie Duwenhoegger led Alexandria at the net with 11 kills. Kendra Hardy added 10, and Mia McGrane finished with seven. Sophomore Erika Roderick set them up with 34 assists, and Duwenhoegger led the way from the back row as well with 18 digs.
Things won't get much easier for the Cardinals as they head to the annual Eden Prairie Tournament this Saturday. Pool play games for Alexandria include contests against Minnetonka (2-1) and Hill-Murray (5-1).
SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 3, ALEXANDRIA 0
(25-16, 25-20, 18-25, 25-22)
ALEXANDRIA - Erika Roderick - 1 kill, 34 assists, 3 digs; McKenzie Duwenhoegger - 11 kills, 1 ace, 18 digs, 2 blocks; Tori Jeseritz - 1 kill, 1 dig; Kendra Hardy - 10 kills, 1 ace, 6 digs; Mia McGrane - 7 kills, 1 ace, 7 digs, 2 blocks; Mya Lesnar - 3 kills, 4 blocks; Alana Rodas - 6 digs; Ally Albers - 1 ace, 5 digs; Devany Johnson - 1 kill, 5 digs