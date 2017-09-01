Volleyball: Sauk Rapids knocks off Cards in four

Junior outside hitter McKenzie Duwenhoegger led Alexandria at the net with 11 kills. Kendra Hardy added 10, and Mia McGrane finished with seven. Sophomore Erika Roderick set them up with 34 assists, and Duwenhoegger led the way from the back row as well with 18 digs.

Things won't get much easier for the Cardinals as they head to the annual Eden Prairie Tournament this Saturday. Pool play games for Alexandria include contests against Minnetonka (2-1) and Hill-Murray (5-1).

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 3, ALEXANDRIA 0

(25-16, 25-20, 18-25, 25-22)

ALEXANDRIA - Erika Roderick - 1 kill, 34 assists, 3 digs; McKenzie Duwenhoegger - 11 kills, 1 ace, 18 digs, 2 blocks; Tori Jeseritz - 1 kill, 1 dig; Kendra Hardy - 10 kills, 1 ace, 6 digs; Mia McGrane - 7 kills, 1 ace, 7 digs, 2 blocks; Mya Lesnar - 3 kills, 4 blocks; Alana Rodas - 6 digs; Ally Albers - 1 ace, 5 digs; Devany Johnson - 1 kill, 5 digs