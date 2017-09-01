Swimming and diving: Storm knock off Cards in CLC action

The Cardinals' lone win actually came from two of their athletes in the same event. Freshman Anna Dokter and senior Abby Bartosiewski both touched the wall in 1:09.28 in the 100-yard backstroke.

Second-place finishes came from Hattie Galloway (200 IM), Ashtyn Molesworth (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke), Carley Ford (diving), Jadeya Peterson (100 freestyle) and McKenna Horan (500 freestyle). All three Alexandria relays also finished second.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 109, ALEXANDRIA 77

ALEXANDRIA TOP-THREE FINISHES - 200 MEDLEY RELAY - Addison Rodel, Sidney Johnson, Savannah Overland, Jadeya Peterson - second, 2:04.90; Abby Bartosiewski, Hattie Galloway, Grace Karrow, Morgan Hungness - third, 2:05.51; 200 FREESTYLE - McKenna Horan - third, 2:09.84; 200 IM - Galloway - second, 2:27.07; 50 FREESTYLE - Ashtyn Molesworth - second, 26.77; Addison Rodel - third, 27.68; DIVING - Carley Ford - second, 177.95; Jewel Sainz - third, 141.60; 100 BUTTERFLY - Bartosiewski - third, 1:11.49; 100 FREESTYLE - Jadeya Peterson - second, 58.82; Rodel - third, 1:01.83; 500 FREESTYLE - McKenna Horan - second, 5:49.86; 200 FREESTYLE RELAY - Peterson, Grace Karrow, Galloway, Ashtyn Molesworth - second, 1:49.14; 100 BACKSTROKE - Anna Dokter - first, 1:09.28; Bartosiewski - first, 1:09.28; 100 BREASTSTROKE - Molesworth - second, 1:14.46; Galloway - third, 1:18.11; 400 FREESTYLE RELAY - Rodel, Bartosiewski, Horan, Molesworth - second, 4:06.24