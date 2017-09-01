Boys Soccer: Cardinals win 5-1 against the Storm

The Cards opened the game with solid possession and held the ball for about 75% of the game, head coach Cahil Collins said. Jack Hilbrands scored the first goal for the Cards with an assist from Jared Schneider. Sauk Rapids- Rice responded with a goal, but the Cards secured their victory by taking the ball to the goal more than the Storm did.

Michael Kuhn scored for the Cards on a penalty kick and again in the 39th minute with an assist from Joshua Kietzmann. JJ Foster brought the score to 4-1 with an unassisted score and Cameron Rice scored the final goal for the Cards with an assist from Tyler Harris.

"Overall, the boys played well but it seemed to be about a half-step off needing a second or third touch to control the ball, which we'll work on," Collins said. "It was a good first home game of the season."

The Cardinals next game will be at Willmar on Tuesday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m.