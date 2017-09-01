Tennis: Cards shutout Sabres with 7-0 win

The Cards owned the Sabres with a 7-0 win. Alli Prestby had the closest singles match against Sadie Baumann with a score of 6-1, 6-3 but even then the Cards weren't worried. Jamie Lanoue won with a near shutout score of 6-0, 6-1. Brianna Holm won 6-1, 6-2 and Rachel Bitzan finished the singles matches with an impressive 6-0, 6-0 victory.

"Our girls are playing very well right now," head coach Dave Ronning said. "Our doubles teams are improving with each match."

Taylor Partington and Laura Wilmesmeier got the doubles matches off to a great start with a score of 6-1, 6-0 at the top spot. Madison Ressemann and Abby Sater took a 6-1, 6-2 victory, while Annie harding and Kaylee Svee finished strong with a 6-1, 6-0 score.

The upcoming match against Willmar will most likely test the team, but it's "a challenge our girls are looking forward to," says Coach Ronning.

The team heads to Willmar on Sept. 5.

ALEXANDRIA 7, SARTELL 0

SINGLES - No. 1. Jamie Lanoue (A) def. Kiley Rodarmal 6-0, 6-1; No. 2. Alli Prestby (A) def. Sadie Baumann 6-1, 6-3; No. 3. Brianna Holm (A) def. Maggie Kulus 6-1, 6-2; No. 4. Rachel Bitzan (A) def. Sydney Cline 6-0. 6-0

DOUBLES - No. 1. Taylor Partington/Laura Wilmesmeier (A) def. Isabel Gugger/Emily Dontres 6-1, 6-0; Madison Ressemann/Abby Sater (A) def. Grace Milabe/Libby Crandall 6-1, 6-2; Annie Harding/Kaylee Svee (A) def. Kelli Loscheider/Madi Gortz 6-1, 6-0