Football: Cards expect a challenge from Andover in opener

The Huskies went 2-6 through the regular season. Then they won three straight to secure their spot in the Class AAAAA state tournament. How does that happen? Alexandria head coach Mike Empting says it’s a product of the kind of schedule they played in the regular season.

“They play a tough schedule in a very good district,” Empting said as the Cardinals prepare to welcome in Andover for a 7 p.m. season opener on Friday. “They play a lot of Class 6A teams during their regular season and when playoffs come around they’re a AAAAA school. They’re a good club. They graduated some pretty good players from that team as far as we could see, but they have some good players coming back. They’re a big school, so I imagine they had some juniors on the bench who are pretty good players sitting behind seniors.”

Empting expects the Huskies to be a good challenge for the Cardinals in the season opener. Carsen Syke and Brandon Deitz are back as seniors in the backfield after helping this team in the run game as juniors a year ago.

These two teams have never met before, so all coaches have to go on is the film they have of each other from the previous season. Empting said the two teams are pretty similar in what they run. Both run some odd-man fronts on defense. Both like to spread teams out offensively and get their athletes in space into one-on-one situations.

“Schematically, I guess you feel like we’re pretty well ready to go,” Empting said. “Now it’s a matter of how are we going to match up with our personnel?”

The Cardinals got one final tuneup for the opener by hosting their annual four-team scrimmage this past Saturday. Fergus Falls, Albany and Big Lake were all on hand at AAHS. Empting liked what he saw from his team, but he knows that scrimmage won’t necessarily be a measuring stick for how they will do under the lights on Friday night.

“I thought our guys did pretty well both sides of the football, but none of those teams are going to give us what Andover is going to give us,” Empting said.

Empting likes the way his guys have been preparing all camp. Teams got a bit of a reprieve from the usual August heat over two-a-days when practices started. That’s changed a bit this week with Alexandria practicing in the afternoon now with temperatures near 80 degrees.

“We’ve felt it a little bit these last two afternoons,” Empting said. “That’s made us a little bit sluggish I think. Those are things we have to get through because it’s probably going to be a little warmer on Friday it looks like.”

The Cardinals have a big group of players who are ready to showcase themselves in front of their home fans on Friday night. After three weeks of practice, Empting has a sense that this team will be ready to go against a quality opponent in the opener.

“I’ve been happy with the way our guys have been preparing,” he said. “They’ve had a very focused attitude. They’re pushing each other out there, so it’s been a good preparation to this point.”

WHAT: Alexandria vs. Andover
WHERE: Alexandria Area High School
WHEN: 7 p.m. kickoff