Soccer: Sabres hand Cards their first loss of the season

"The boys came out a little flat with the Sabres out-hustling us and going ahead in the eighth minute to make the score 1-0," Alexandria head coach Cahil Collins said.

Alexandria (2-1) answered in the 35th minute when Cameron Rice took a pass from Jack Hilbrands and found the back of the net for a 1-1 tie. The Sabres (2-1) didn't waste their time retaking the lead. They scored four minutes later to take the 2-1 lead into the break.

"The Cards picked it up in the second half and played much better ball, getting some good opportunities, but were not able to score," Collins said.

Zach Wosepka turned aside 13 shots for the Cardinals, but the Sabres added one more in the 69th minute to take the 3-1 game.

"We learned some good things from the game and look forward to practice and our next games to improve on them," Collins said.

The Cardinals will welcome in Sauk Rapids-Rice on Thursday at 7 p.m. for their first home game of the season.