Tennis: Cards sweep Otters for first CLC win

Taylor Partington and Laura Wilmesmeier set the tone in the doubles lineup with a 6-2, 6-1 win at the first spot. Madison Ressemann and Abby Sater followed with a 6-2, 6-3 win at second doubles, and Annie Harding and Kaylee Svee lost just one game at the third spot.

"It was a beautiful afternoon and a great way to start CLC play," head coach Dave Ronning said.

Next up is another CLC matchup as Sartell comes to Alexandria on Thursday night.

ALEXANDRIA 7, FERGUS FALLS 0

SINGLES - No. 1 - Jamie Lanoue (A) def. Katie Mach, 6-3, 6-4; No. 2 - Alli Prestby (A) def. Karissa Ellingson, 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 - Brianna Holm (A) def. Ellie Colbeck, 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 - Rachel Bitzan (A) def. Mia Marsh, 6-1, 6-1

DOUBLES - No. 1 - Taylor Partington/Laura Wilmesmeier (A) def. Abby Lemke/Kailyn Richey, 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 - Madison Ressemann/Abby Sater (A) def. Nicole Scott/Alex McKinnell, 6-2, 6-3; No. 3 - Annie Harding/Kaylee Svee (A) def. Ashley Skorseng/Kalley Rastedt, 6-0, 6-1