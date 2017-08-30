Tennis: Cards sweep Otters for first CLC win
The Alexandria tennis team made easy work of Fergus Falls on Tuesday to grab its first win in the Central Lakes Conference.
The Cardinals beat the Otters 7-0, winning every match in straight sets. Jamie Lanoue had the tightest battle in the singles lineup. She beat Katie Mach 6-3, 6-4, while Alli Prestby, Brianna Holm and Rachel Bitzan dropped a combined five games only in the second through fourth singles spots.
Taylor Partington and Laura Wilmesmeier set the tone in the doubles lineup with a 6-2, 6-1 win at the first spot. Madison Ressemann and Abby Sater followed with a 6-2, 6-3 win at second doubles, and Annie Harding and Kaylee Svee lost just one game at the third spot.
"It was a beautiful afternoon and a great way to start CLC play," head coach Dave Ronning said.
Next up is another CLC matchup as Sartell comes to Alexandria on Thursday night.
ALEXANDRIA 7, FERGUS FALLS 0
SINGLES - No. 1 - Jamie Lanoue (A) def. Katie Mach, 6-3, 6-4; No. 2 - Alli Prestby (A) def. Karissa Ellingson, 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 - Brianna Holm (A) def. Ellie Colbeck, 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 - Rachel Bitzan (A) def. Mia Marsh, 6-1, 6-1
DOUBLES - No. 1 - Taylor Partington/Laura Wilmesmeier (A) def. Abby Lemke/Kailyn Richey, 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 - Madison Ressemann/Abby Sater (A) def. Nicole Scott/Alex McKinnell, 6-2, 6-3; No. 3 - Annie Harding/Kaylee Svee (A) def. Ashley Skorseng/Kalley Rastedt, 6-0, 6-1