The Tigers are one of the dominant outstate programs in Minnesota. They’ve been to 26 state tournaments with six championships to show for it. The Cardinals knew it would be a solid test right off the bat, and it proved to be as Marshall won in three straight sets.

It didn’t always come easy for the Tigers. They were pushed in the first set 26-24. They got on a roll in the second, winning 25-16 before needing a 30-28 win to escape in the third.

“I think it starts our season off with high expectations knowing we can play close with this team,” Alexandria junior outside hitter McKenzie Duwenhoegger said. “The rest of the season, we have to meet that level or higher.”

The Cardinals were within a point of forcing a fourth set a couple times, but Marshall always had an answer. At 28-28, Erica Jones put down her fifth kill of the night to make it 29-28. The Tigers walked off with the win a play later when a Duwenhoegger kill attempt went long.

“The nice thing is the things that stood out to me as far as needing improvement are the things I knew coming in,” Alexandria head coach Becky Schlichting said. “Defense, serve receive. If we can put ourselves in position to be a little bit more consistent offensively we do really great things.”

The Cardinals played out of system through stretches of the match, especially in the second set. Some unforced Alexandria errors allowed the Tigers (2-1) to run away with a big lead in that one and secure the momentum with a 2-0 advantage.

The Tigers started off strong again in the third set, but Alexandria rallied. The Cardinals grabbed a 19-17 lead that forced a Marshall timeout. It was 23-21 Alexandria a few plays later, but the Tigers chipped away and eventually stole the set late.

“Right now, the first game for us was to kind of get together and create unity as a team,” Cardinals junior right-side hitter Kendra Hardy said. “We’ll go from here and improve.”

Hardy said teams are always feeling things out on the court as the season progresses. That will be the case again this fall with Alana Rodas (DS), Tori Jeseritz (MH) and McKenzie Carlson (DS) being the only seniors on the roster.

Sophomores Mia McGrane (OH), Erika Roderick (S) and Mya Lesnar (MH) all joined Duwenhoegger and Hardy to make for a young starting lineup.

“Right now, it’s kind of getting together as a team and being one cohesive group,” Hardy said. “I feel like we’re starting to get that, and it’s going to keep going up from here.”

Duwenhoegger had nine kills to lead Alexandria’s offense. McGrane added eight, while Hardy chipped in seven and Lesnar had six. Roderick set them up with 31 assists and Duwenhoegger also had a team-leading 17 digs. Paige Andries led Marshall’s offense with nine kills.

Schlichting wants to see her team play in system more so they can keep defenses guessing. That will increase their ability to spread the ball around and include their middle hitters more in Lesnar and Jeseritz.

“We’re a fortunate team,” Schlichting said. “We’ve got strong pin players, so if we’re not totally in system we can still do things well, but we don’t want to live there. We have to get ourselves in system and get our middles more involved a little more often because they’re great players too.”

It’s all part of the process for a young group.

“It’s a lot about learning,” Schlichting said. “That’s what we took away from this. It’s great that it’s a non-section, non-conference match. You’d like to win, but they’re a great first opponent for us. They push us and they challenge us. We just need to make sure we take away the key points we focus on in the locker room and improve them before Thursday.”

Thursday is the Central Lakes Conference opener as Alexandria travels to Sauk Rapids to take on the Storm. Schlichting saw flashes of good things against Marshall on Tuesday night. Now she wants this group to continue to grow together and show they can do it on a consistent basis as the season progresses.

“I’m optimistic,” Schlichting said. “They have some really great moments. It’s putting those things together. It’s getting the young girls experience and getting them on the floor long enough so they trust each other. A lot of our defensive issues today I think came from not knowing who would take what. The more they play together, the more that’s going to work itself out. I think they’ve got a lot of great potential.”

MARSHALL 3, ALEXANDRIA 0

(28-26, 25-16, 30-28)

ALEXANDRIA - Erika Roderick - 1 kill, 31 assists, 2 digs, 1 solo block, 1 block assist; McKenzie Duwenhoegger - 9 kills, 17 digs, 2 solo blocks; Tori Jeseritz - 3 digs, 1 solo block; Kendra Hardy - 7 kills, 10 digs, 1 block assist; Mia McGrane - 8 kills, 12 digs; Mya Lesnar - 6 kills, 2 digs, 5 solo blocks; Alana Rodas - 15 digs