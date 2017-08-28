Boys soccer: Cards move to 2-0 after another road win

The field was inundated by heavy rainfall and players battled through puddles that caused the ball to skip or stop immediately, setting up awkward situations for players trying to posses and move the ball.

The Cardinals did enough to get through those conditions. Alexandria got on the board first in the 25th minute when Michael Kuhn scored on an assist from Cameron Rice. Fourteen minutes later, the two switched roles as Rice scored off a pass from Kuhn.

"As in the last game, the Cardinals controlled the pace of the game, maintaining possession of the ball for the majority of the first half," Alexandria head coach Cahil Collins said.

Jackson Carlblom pulled the Lakers to within a one-goal deficit in the 48th minute, scoring unassisted by sending a ball over Cardinals' keeper Justin Balcome for the lone DL goal.

Rice scored on a penalty kick given on a call on Ben Heimark to negate Laker momentum four minutes later, and the two teams played to a stalemate the remainder of the game.

Alexandria improved to 2-0, while the Lakers fell to 0-2 and have a stiff test at home Tuesday, Aug. 29 against Bemidji. Alexandria's next contest is at Sartell on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

(Robert Williams of the Forum News Service contributed to this story)