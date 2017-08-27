Girls soccer: Young cards edged by Detroit Lakes

"We did see some improvement today, and we hope to continue to build on that," said Cardinals' head coach Tom Roos.

Sidney Drew scored the first two Cardinal goals of the season, but her efforts didn't result in a win.

Drew's first goal came about 14 minutes into the first half, breaking a scoreless game. Josie Minnerath took a shot from about 10 yards out on the left side of the goal that the Lakers' goalkeeper deflected, giving Drew an open look to score.

"Sidney is a very scrappy player. Sidney makes things happen because she's aggressive and tenacious on the field," Roos said about expecting Drew to be a top scorer this season.

Drew's second goal came with about 11 minutes left in the first half, when Camille Hegstad received a pass near the left side of the goal and passed the ball back to the middle assisting Drew on her second score.

Roos mentioned that Hegstad deserves some credit for the second goal as she helped execute a piece of the Cardinal offense they've been working on during practice.

At the half, things looked bright for the young Cardinals as they headed into the break up 2-0 as Sophia Vinje, a 7th grade goalie, held Detroit Lakes scoreless.

The second half, however, proved to be a struggle for the Cardinals as Ana Jones of Detroit Lakes scored the Lakers' first goal under three minutes in.

Then it was Lauren Tschider adding two more goals to the Lakers' second-half run, scoring what turned out to be the winning goal with about eight minutes left in the game.

Summer Gerhardt started at goalie for the Cardinals in the second half. Coach Roos said the team will continue to play both Gerhardt and Vinje until one maybe pulls ahead and earns more playing time.

"We have two goalies at this moment that are ready to play at the varsity level," said Roos. "Both of them will improve greatly, both of them will be big assets to our program."

Despite last effort drives to the goal by the Cardinals, they fell short for their second loss of the season.

Next up for the Cardinals is a home game against Sartell on Tuesday night.

"Sartell is always among the top teams in the section. It'll be no different this year," said Roos.

Roos said they don't want to give up leads and they need to tighten some things up on defense and their touches on the ball need to be stronger heading into their first Central Lakes Conference contest of the season.