Tennis: New-look Cards expect growth as season progresses

“We’re kind of just making sure we stay really positive,” senior captain Alli Prestby said. “It’s just such a great chance for everyone to be playing at new positions instead of looking it as a struggle. New spots, it’s an opportunity for us all to grow a little more.”

Growth is exactly what head coach Dave Ronning is preaching this fall, and he’s seen that through two events. The Cardinals went 2-0 at their home quadrangular on Friday, beating Monticello 7-0 and Foley 4-3. Their third match was rained out in the afternoon with Alexandria leading against Anoka at every spot. That’s after going 1-2 at the Bemidji Triangular last Wednesday, where Ronning liked the effort they gave even in losses to Bemidji and Becker.

“I want them to work on their consistency and come out and give a great effort every match,” he said. “I think we can compete with everybody, really. I think if we compete hard and put in that effort, it will pay off against better teams.”

Ronning doesn’t see a lot of options when it comes to mixing and matching the lineups throughout the year. The second doubles team of juniors Madison Ressemann and Abby Sater is pretty much set in that spot, he says. Same with the third doubles team of sophomore Annie Harding and freshman Kaylee Svee. Ressemann and Sater went 2-0 on Friday, and Harding and Svee were 1-1.

“As far as moving kids around and making sure they’re comfortable, that’s probably not going to be much of an option this year,” Ronning said.

That means players will sink or swim at these new positions. Prestby played fourth singles a year ago, but has made the jump into the second spot this season. She’s one of three senior captains with Jamie Lanoue and Taylor Partington.

“It’s a big jump,” Prestby said of going to second singles. “Very different level of play, but I’m managing. It’s been fun.”

Prestby went on 2-0 on Friday, dropping just five games in straight-set victories in the process.

She and Lanoue, who has moved from second singles a year ago into the top singles spot now, said they did what they could to prepare themselves in the off-season. They knew these moves were coming and hit the courts to try to get better.

“A lot of us, especially on the varsity, were out here practicing a lot, trying to prepare because we knew it would be a big change this year,” Prestby said. “Just trying to make sure we were ready for our new spots.”

Lanoue said the biggest adjustment for her so far has come with the mental side of the game. Strategy and shot selection plays more into matches at first singles where players are almost always up against the opposing team’s best player.

“I hope that I can win most of my matches and set a good example for all the girls,” Lanoue said. “Just show that if you work hard, anything is possible.”

Lanoue won two of three matches in Bemidji to open the season. She followed that up by going 1-1 on Friday, winning 6-4, 6-1 against Monticello before losing a tight 6-4, 4-6, (10-8) contest against Peyton Kopel of Foley.

Lanoue said the goals are still there for this team that every program has. They want to perform well in the Central Lakes Conference. Winning subsection play and getting into the Section 8AA Tournament would be a nice accomplishment, but she knows it’s a process to try to reach those goals.

“For half the girls, this is new to them,” Lanoue said. “They’ve never played varsity. They’re getting used to their spots, and all of us who moved up have to get used to that and what it all entails. I think everyone just needs to get set for a few weeks, and then we can work on growth.”

Ronning wants to see all season the kind of effort that his players have given through the early portion of this year. If they do, he believes that growth will come.

“We’re one of those teams where we could be a .500 team, or if we work really hard, we could be up around .750 or better,” he said. “It’s just a matter of how hard they work and the kind of effort they give it.”

A perennially dominant program in St. Cloud Tech is standing in the way atop the CLC.

“Nobody can touch them,” Ronning admitted. “It’s one of those things you have to deal with every year.”

As for the subsection, Ronning expects Brainerd and Thief River Falls to be good again this year. The Cardinals might be inexperienced at new positions, but they are ready to see where hard work can take them throughout the season.

“Our slogan for this year is ‘Have fun, but get it done’ ” Prestby said. “So that’s kind of our goal. Go out there and try to have a really good time, but try to win. Try to play your best and keep growing and play as best as you can.”

ALEXANDRIA 7, MONTICELLO 0

SINGLES - No. 1 - Jamie Lanoue (A) def. Megan Rousslang, 6-4, 6-1; No. 2 - Alli Prestby (A) def. Grace Schillewaert, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 - Brianna Holm (A) def. Alayna Jones, 6-0, 6-2; No. 4 - Rachel Bitzan (A) def. Eileen Mavencamp, 6-2, 6-2

DOUBLES - No. 1 - Taylor Partington/Laura Wilmesmeier (A) def. Lexi Dakendorf/Chloe Leach, 6-3, 6-1; No. 2 - Madison Ressemann/Abby Sater (A) def. Hannah Daniels/Gina Bourgeois, 6-4, 6-4; No. 3 - Annie Harding/Kaylee Svee (A) def. Brooke Haag/Kaitlyn Hellman, 6-4, 6-1

ALEXANDRIA 4, FOLEY 3

SINGLES - Peyton Kopel (F) def. Lanoue, 6-4, 4-6, (10-8); No. 2 - Prestby (A) def. Kylee Frisbie, 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 - Kate Corrigan (F) def. Holm, 4-6, 6-4, (10-7); No. 4 - Bitzan (A) def. Jami Novak, 1-6, 6-2, (11-9)

DOUBLES - No. 1 - Wilmesmeier/Partington (A) def. Maggie Kipka/Dani Rueckert, 6-3, 7-6 (10); No. 2 - Ressemann/Sater (A) def. Taylor O’Brien/Tara Metzger, 6-3, 7-6 (3); No. 3 - Bailey Gapinski/Brooke Beier (F) def. Harding/Svee, 7-5, 6-7 (5), (10-5)