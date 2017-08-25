Tennis: Cards go 1-2 at Bemidji to open the season

Senior captain Jamie Lanoue jumped into the top singles spot to start the season after the graduation of Ellie Ronning in the spring. Lanoue went 2-1 in the tri, getting a 6-1, 6-4 win against Becker and a 6-1, 7-5 win against Pequot Lakes.

Alexandria swept the singles lineup against Pequot Lakes. Alli Prestby won at second singles. Brianna Holm took the third spot in a tight 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), (10-7) match, and Rachel Bitzan won 7-6 (2), 6-0 at fourth singles.

Taylor Partington and Laura Wilmesmeier teamed up to win the first doubles match 6-1, 4-6, (11-9), while Annie Harding and Kaylee Svee won in straight sets at third doubles.

Four of the seven matches against Becker went to a third-set tiebreaker. The Cardinals won just one of those as Partington and Wilmesmeier won 5-7, 6-4, (10-3) at first doubles.

Bitzan got Alexandria's lone singles win against Bemidji at the fourth spot as she won 6-0, 6-0. Madison Ressemann and Abby Sater won a long second doubles match 6-4, 3-6, (18-16), while Harding and Svee won in three sets at third doubles, 3-6, 6-3, (10-7).

"The Jacks have three very solid singles players and a solid doubles lineup, which makes them tough through and through," Alexandria head coach Dave Ronning said. "It was a good start to the season even if we came home with just one win. This is a new team with four new players in the lineup and the six returning letter winners are all in new spots, so it will take some time to get things in order and figure out what will be our best lineup."

Alexandria is scheduled to be at home for the first time this season today, Friday, as Monticello, Anoka and Foley come to AAHS for a quadrangular. Play starts at 10 a.m.