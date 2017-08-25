Boys soccer: Kuhn's hat trick sends Cards to win in opener

Senior Michael Kuhn made sure they left with a win as he jumpstarted his season with a three-goal night.

It didn't take long for Alexandria to strike. Cameron Rice scored in the ninth minute on an assist from Kuhn. The Cardinals then grabbed all the momentum when Jared Schneider found Kuhn for a goal of his own four minutes later.

It took a penalty-kick situation for East Grand Forks to get on the board in the 26th minute. That made it 2-1 at the half, but the Cardinals got another Kuhn goal, this time on an assist from Rice, to make it 3-1 in the 41st minute. Kuhn then finished off the hat trick in the 62nd minute on an assist from Tyler Harris to put the finishing touches on the win.

"The boys played some very fine possession ball, using great positional play and hard work to control the game," Alexandria head coach Cahil Collins said. "It was a great way to start the season. We saw some very good things from the team and some things we still need to work on."

Up next is another road contest on Saturday when the Cardinals go to Detroit Lakes for a 1 p.m. game.