"I knew last year I would come in this year and probably be the starting quarterback," Empting said after practice at AAHS on Tuesday. "So I knew last year even if I wasn't in there right now that I would have to get a lot of mental reps, get myself ready. Even if Roste went down last year, I would have to be ready to step in."

Now is his shot to do that. Empting enters this season ready to play both sides of the ball. He proved too good at safety last year to take off the defense. His late interception against Sartell-St. Stephen sealed a 40-32 win in the section title game. Now he'll add the duties of quarterback for an offense that scored more than 44 points per game last fall.

"I have to be in really good shape," he said. "A lot of us are going to be going both ways. I'm not going to be the only one. I know a bunch of my teammates are going to be in the same position I am. We're all going to have to be prepared and well conditioned."

Alexandria head coach Mike Empting, Michael's father, doesn't want anyone on this team to think they have to replace any of the talented seniors who helped the Cardinals to the state tournament last year. That's especially the case at quarterback.

Roste was a record-breaking player in this program. That was best highlighted in a game against Bemidji last season when he set the single-game state record with nine touchdowns accounted for in one game - five passing and four rushing.

"He's a once or twice in a career type of kid," coach Empting said of Roste. "He's a walk-on with the Gophers and could have played at a lot of other places on scholarship. Again, that goes back to we don't want to live in the shadows of who came before us. Michael is going to play within himself. He's going to compete hard."

The coaches are going to ask of Michael the same things they asked of Roste. Take care of the football. Make smart decisions in the passing and the run game.

"That's what they can expect from him," coach Empting said. "Michael is a good athlete. He throws the ball really well. He's a tremendous competitor, and I think he proved that last year playing free safety for us."

Roste was a unique quarterback with his size and speed allowing him to beat teams through the air and on the ground. He totaled 43 touchdowns last year, throwing for 25 and 2,362 yards and running for 18 more scores and 648 yards. Opposing coaches would tell Empting they were often more afraid of what Roste could do running the ball than passing.

"Yes, he threw the ball well but he was a load running the ball," coach Empting said. "Michael's not going to be the same 220 pound quarterback who's going to be able to run through tackles. He comes in at about 185, which is formidable, but not 220. He's going to do what he can, play within himself and spread the ball around."

The Cardinals are confident in the athletes they have all over the field. Chandler Cole will take over at running back. Cody Faber leads a talented group of receivers who showed off their speed and catching ability in a lot of 7-on-7 competitions this summer.

"I think we're going to have a lot of weapons," coach Empting said.

Michael is excited to use those guys. He doesn't look at this opportunity as replacing a player like Roste. He's been preparing for this for years, and he's ready to be the best player that he can be at this important position.

"I don't have any problem being a leader on the team, but when I think of the numbers Roste put up, I just think about the guys I got," Michael said. "Cody, Chandler, Bryce (Ludwig), a bunch of other guys. Roste had a bunch of great guys around him. Don't get me wrong. He was a fantastic athlete, had a great arm, but he had those athletes around him, and I do too. I just need to play within myself, make the defense rally and that's about it."