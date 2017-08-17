Alexandria football: New look, but expectations remain high

There are a lot of new faces on this team. Alexandria graduated 21 seniors from last year. Those who follow this program know how talented that group was, leading the Cardinals to a 9-2 record and their first state tournament appearance in 14 years.

Head coach Mike Empting doesn't want last year to be the focus for this year's group. This is a new season, a new opportunity for others to make a name for themselves, led by another group of seniors who played their own roles in that memorable run last fall.

"The message pretty much is two fold," Empting said. "One, is most of you guys played a vital role, but that's behind us. We're done celebrating now what happened last year. Two, we graduated a lot of guys. They were tremendous athletes, tremendous football players, but every one of you guys contributed greatly as well. You guys are tremendous athletes and tremendous football players in your own right."

New opportunities

Alexandria is led by five senior captains in Chandler Cole, Bryce Ludwig, Nate Lusty, Cody Faber and Michael Empting. All of them were integral parts to the success of that 2016 team. They see a group of guys that is eager for a chance with so many holes to fill.

"We did lose a lot of seniors last year but that just opens another door for a whole lot of guys who didn't get time playing last year," Ludwig said. "They can come in and really show everybody what they can do. It should be really good for us. We have a lot of guys who have something they want to prove."

Lusty says last year's success taught them how important it is for seniors to set an example but also the huge role that the underclassmen will play in whether this team is ultimately successful.

"I think a lot of the seniors coming into this, we look it as we're fighting for spots," Lusty said. "Who is going to be those 22 starters? Then we're also looking at those underclassmen and how can they help us? Those underclassmen helping us is going to be huge this year."

Playing within themselves

Coach Empting just wants these guys to be themselves. There might not be the next Jaran Roste at quarterback or Micah Christenson at running back.

"But you're going to be the next Michael Empting, Chandler Cole, Cody Faber, whatever," coach Empting said. "I don't want those guys to get caught in the shadow of the guys who just left. This group of seniors has the potential to lead and carry this team the way that group last year did."

Empting looks at having three starting offensive linemen back and another rotation player there and likes the making of what he has up front. The Cardinals have three regular contributors back in the secondary, and Empting likes what his receiving corp showed this summer and early in camp. A lot of guys might have to play both ways this season, including starting quarterback and free safety Michael Empting as he takes over for a three-year starter in Roste.

"We feel good about where our offensive line will be," coach Empting said. "Those guys could play defensively and be pretty salty over there too. How long can they do that? Depth is going to be a concern. We had guys who played a lot last year who are going to have to play some different positions."

That's where some unknowns come in.

"We absolutely have some question marks, but they're more just because we feel like the guys are unproven at the positions," coach Empting said. "We feel like we have good athletes out there, so that breeds a little confidence in us too."

Same expectations

Confidence isn't lacking for these players.

Faber burst onto the scene last year in the slot position and became one of Roste's favorite targets. He helped Alexandria put up more than 44 points per game. Now it's his turn to lead this receiving group, and he believes this offense won't skip a beat this fall.

"I believe we can do the same things we did last year numbers wise," Faber said. "Absolutely. No reason we can't do that. Same uptempo offense that we've had in the past, catching defenses on their feet so they're not able to change personnel."

Cole will step into the shoes of a dynamic running back in Christenson and will be looked upon to be a big part of the offense.

Coach Empting frequently talks about taking things day-by-day to reach their goals by the end of the season. Those goals are the same as they were a year ago for these players.

"We definitely look at the big picture," Cole said. "We're defending the section title. We want to make it back to the state tournament. That's what we're trying to shoot for."

Coaches, players and the Alexandria community saw a big season coming in 2016. The guys in this program believe they are capable of big things again this fall.

"As a coach, you always think potential," Empting said. "What do they got? But you just work each day to try to develop that potential. Take steps forward, and we hope by the end of it all that it's enough. There's tremendous potential within this team, and they're going to work every day to try to develop it."

Season Opener

The Alexandria football team opens up the 2017 season on Sept. 1 at Alexandria Area High School when Andover comes to town for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

The Huskies were 5-7 a year ago but won three straight playoff games to make the Class AAAAA state tournament where they fell 31-30 against Spring Lake Park.