Balcome jumps at the chance to join Northern State

Balcome, a 6-foot, 10-inch, 210-pound forward, had a few other scholarship offers on the table. He had visited many of the other Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference schools, but none of them left the impression that Northern State did in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

"I got to the campus and the coaches were so friendly," Balcome said. "They had a very nice facility and I walked into the gym and decided this is where I wanted to play basketball right there. This was even before I made a commitment. It was just an incredible experience on my visit there."

Northern State, led by head coach Paul Sather, offered him early this month. It didn't take Balcome long to make a verbal commitment as he announced his decision on Twitter on Aug. 7, thanking his parents, friends and family for helping him along the way.

"I knew once they offered me that I wasn't really going to wait," Balcome said. "That was the school I fell in love with right away. I think it was mostly the atmosphere that the town and coaches had created there. They have the highest attendance in Division II basketball for the last 10 years. The citizens of the town are so helpful. They donate tons of money, they come out to every game. It's just a basketball town, and I loved that."

Balcome, a senior this fall, will follow a couple other Alexandria natives to Aberdeen. Former Cardinal Logan Doyle is a senior this upcoming season who averaged 14.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game in being named first-team All-NSIC in his first season with the Wolves. Recently graduated Kendall Kohler will be a freshman guard for the Northern State women's team this season.

Balcome plays his AAU basketball in the summer with the Minnesota Comets out of St. Cloud. He said his recruiting picked up some over the last few months playing in tournaments as far away as Dallas and Las Vegas. Northern State came into the picture a little later in the recruiting process, but it didn't take long for Sather and his staff to leave an impression.

"They had talked to me about two weeks before coming into my last AAU tournament in Las Vegas," Balcome said. "They said they were planning on coming out to watch me. The next weekend he set up a visit for us. I didn't really know a whole lot about the coaches at Northern, but he was more than friendly. One of the greatest guys I've met, and I couldn't be more excited to play for him."

Balcome is also excited about the opportunity to play in a league like the NSIC, a perennially strong conference that produced the national champion in 2016 at Augustana University.

"It's been called the toughest Division II conference in the country for good reason, I believe," Balcome said. "Every night is a chance to win on either side. All the teams are so talented and so tough. It's just a great atmosphere."

Balcome said coaches at Northern State like his versatility. He showed his ability to shoot from three last winter and also make plays inside. That's an intriguing combination for coaches who like having guys who can play multiple positions.

"They like that going into my freshman year they don't need to play me at the three, four or the five," Balcome said. "I can play any three of them with any of the other guys they have there right now."

Balcome says his focus heading into his senior season for the Cardinals is becoming a more dominant low-post presence.

"Especially with those good seniors gone - Jake Drew, Spencer Hockert, Jaran Roste, we're going to miss them a lot," he said. "(Junior guard) Trey (Hoepner) and I are going to have to take on a bigger role, and I think a big part of that is I need to be dominant inside and get my teammates other good looks on the three point line."

Balcome knows that's something Alexandria head coach Forrest Witt wants to see out of him. He says he's ready to keep adding that to his game before heading off to Northern State in the fall of 2018.

"Coach Witt will set up sets and run plays that get me those looks (in the post) and get my teammates the looks that come off of it," Balcome said. "Coach Witt is a great coach. He'll figure that out for all of us. It's something to look forward to."