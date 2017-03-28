Cards well represented in all-star series

Senior guards Kendall Kohler and Macy Hatlestad were both selected to the Class 3A all-star team. Hatlestad is on the team but will not be able to play in the game as she recovers from knee surgery earlier this winter.

The event brings together 40 of the top senior girl basketball players from around the state to showcase at Carleton College in Northfield during two games. Times are at 1 and 3 p.m. that Saturday and tickets that are good for both games can be purchased at the door for $10 for adults and $5 for students. Children ages 12 and younger get in free.

The Cardinals will also be represented on the sidelines as head coach Wendy Kohler and assistant coach Julie Wrobel were both asked to coach in the all-star series. It's part of a few postseason honors for this duo as Kohler was named the Central Lakes Conference and Section 8-AAA Coach of the Year, while Wrobel was named the 8-AAA Assistant Coach of the Year.

Many of the players at the all-star event will go on to play college basketball. Kohler and Hatlestad are among those as Kohler is signed to play at Division II Northern State University, while Hatlestad signed to play at Division III St. Thomas.