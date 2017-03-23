Search
    Alexandria's Walker named section swim COY

    By Eric Morken Today at 3:00 p.m.
    Kathy Walker

    Alexandria first-year swimming and diving coach Kathy Walker was named the Coach of the Year for Section 5A in boys swimming and diving.

    Walker guided the Cardinals to a second-place finish at the section meet this past season. Perennial power Sartell-St. Stephen finished first in the meet with 531 points, while Alexandria tallied 353 points. Melrose-Sauk Centre was third with 302.

    The section coach of the year honor puts Walker into the running for the state coach of the year award that will be announced at the end of April.

    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
