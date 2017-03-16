Cards honored among 6A boys hockey

Sophomore forward Ben Doherty was named a first team All-Section 6A forward, along with St. Cloud Cathedral's Michael Spethmann and Jake Van Halbeck. All three led the section in points this season as Van Halbeck paced the field with 75 (33 goals, 42 assists), Spethmann had 72 (29 goals, 43 assists) and Doherty had 64 (20 goals, 44 assists).

Alexandria senior Mack Strong was named an all-second team forward and junior Jack Powell was named a second team defenseman. Strong was right behind Doherty in points with 53 after leading Alexandria in goals (27) to go with 26 assists. Sophomore Jack Westlund was an honorable mention selection as a forward after tallying 40 points this season with 24 goals and 16 assists.

Sartell-St. Stephen's Ryan Hacker was named the coach of the year in the section, while his assistant, Cory Oberg, earned the honor for assistant coach of the year.

Alexandria's junior goaltender Jackson Boline didn't earn all-section honors, but he was at the top of the goalie rankings among section net minders in terms of save percentage at 91.5. Boline also had a section-best 2.1 goals against average while splitting time in net this season with sophomore Bailey Rosch and freshman Aaron Randazzo.

St. Cloud Cathedral's Jacob Levinski was close behind Boline in both save percentage (89.9) and goals against (2.7). Levinski was named the first-team goaltender after helping Cathedral to the state tournament with a 3-2 win over Alexandria in the section championship. Fergus Falls' Drew Luhning was named the second-team goaltender after posting an 89.6 save percentage and a 2.6 goals against average.