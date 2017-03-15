They pulled off the upset Tuesday night at the Target Center by beating fourth-seeded Grand Rapids as the No. 5-seed in the opening round, but need to quickly reset their focus for the upcoming, more difficult challenge.

Tip off is at noon Thursday for Alexandria's semifinal game against Orono, which is 25-4 on the year after beating Willmar 59-45 in its quarterfinal matchup.

The Spartans' offense was led by Yale commit Tori Andrew, who put up 26 points. Natalie Smaron added 16 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, while Madaline Loder had 12 points.

The Willmar offense managed just four field goals in the first half for 13 points to go into the intermission with a 26-13 deficit. But they worked their way back into the game in the second half, coming within nine points with 3:46 left in the game.

In the end, Orono was able to retake control and win the game 59-45.

Alexandria and Willmar split their two matchups this year. Alex won 44-39 on Jan. 16 and Willmar won 40-33 on Feb. 21.

Alex heads into the semifinal game against Orono with a 26-4 record. Senior Kendall Kohler led the team's offense with 17 points on Tuesday, followed by 16 from her classmate, Kayla Feldhake.

The Cardinals shot 15-41 from the field. They forced 20 turnovers, while only turning it over 14 times, but the Thunderhawks out-rebounded Alexandria 46-26.

Going into a game against arguably the best team in the state, Cards head coach Wendy Kohler is comfortable.

"They're a good team," she said. "Again, we'll be the underdogs coming in, but it's OK. It's all right with me."