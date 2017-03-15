With 24 seconds left in the game, Hannah DeMars made two free throws to tie the game at 44-44 with one last Cardinals chance to take the lead before overtime.

“The last play, we were going to try to get it inside to Kayla, and the play broke down,” Alexandria head coach Wendy Kohler said. “At that point, you have to attack. You have to go to the rim or pull up or whatever it is. You can’t let the time tick off without having a chance to win.”

The ball ended up in sophomore Kaye Paschka’s hands, and she pulled up on a defender and sunk a running shot in the lane just as the buzzer sounded. It was Paschka's lone two points of the game.

"When I saw it bounce around, I wasn't quite sure," Paschka said after the game.

Her teammates were not far behind as they jumped on her to celebrate the biggest shot of her young career.

“That shot was a crazy moment,” said senior Kayla Feldhake. “I’ve played in moments like that, but I’ve never seen an underclassman make such a big shot. She didn’t have a single point the whole night, and then she came in and made the biggest shot of the night. It was the best feeling ever.”

The Cardinals’ defense was working for them the entire game. It held the Thunderhawks (23-6) to 18 points at the half, and Alexandria went into the locker room with a 28-18 lead.

Feldhake was 5-for-7 in the first half and led the team with 12 points, but she was slowed by Grand Rapids in the second half and finished with 16.

“I felt pretty confident in the first half,” Feldhake said. “They kept feeding me the ball and I was just feeling confident. I know they trust me, so I knew I had to go up strong with it. In the second half, they switched up their defense a little bit and clogged up the middle. So we couldn’t go in the middle as much, but we found a way to get the ball out and move it better. We found different ways to score.”

Senior guard Kendall Kohler led the offense with 17 points, including a 4-for-9 effort from three.

Grand Rapids opened the second half with an 18-4 run to take a 36-32 lead with 13 minutes left in the game. Kohler hit a three to put an end to the run, but it was back and forth from there until the buzzer, with neither team pulling ahead by more than four points.

With a little more than five minutes left, Kohler hit another three to take a 42-40 lead, and Alexandria took a timeout and decided to take as much time off the clock as possible.

“Usually when it gets under four minutes, and we get the lead and the bonus, I feel really comfortable tapping the breaks and finishing it at the free throw line,” coach Kohler said.

The Cardinals kept the Thunderhawks off the scoreboard for more than four minutes, but they missed all three 1-and-1 chances from the free throw line.

“It made it more interesting than it needed to be if we would’ve knocked our free throws down, but if you can play defense, you give yourself a chance to win every night,” said coach Kohler.

Eventually, Alexandria sunk two free throws, which were matched by a Grand Rapids inside field goal, and then Hannah DeMars made two free throws to tie the game at 44-44 with 25.8 seconds left, which led to the Paschka buzzer-beater.

Although K. Kohler was happy to pull off the win in the end, she has her sights on Thursday.

“We’re not done yet, we’re not satisfied,” the senior said. “I am completely proud of every one of my teammates, of Kaye for getting there and getting that shot, but we’re not done yet. We’ve got to keep going.”

The Cardinals hope to keep it going against the top-seeded team in the state. They face Orono (25-4) at noon Thursday at Williams Arena for a chance to advance to the state finals.

“This is high school basketball,” Feldhake said of the upcoming matchup. “Anybody can be beaten. If we go in there and we play our game, anything can happen.”

When it comes to playing at venues like the Target Center and Williams Arena, K. Kohler couldn’t come up with words that did justice to how she felt in her first trip to state.

“We ran out and the big lights just hit me, and it’s just a dream,” she said. “I can’t tell you how I felt, because it’s literally a dream come true. I’ve wanted to play here since I was a little girl. The fact that I see it’s happening now as a senior, it’s something you can never take back. So I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity with my amazing sisters and the coaching staff and all of our fans in this community.”

(Louie St. George of the Duluth News Tribune contributed to this article)

ALEXANDRIA 28 18 - 46

GRAND RAPIDS 18 26 - 44

TOTALS - FG - ALX 15-41; GR 19-59; 3PT FG - ALX 4-12; GR 2-11; FT - ALX 12-21; GR 4-5; Rebounds - ALX 26; GR 46; Turnovers - ALX 14; GR 20

ALEXANDRIA STATS - Kohler - 17 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 6 turnovers; Feldhake - 16 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal; Emma Ziegler - 8 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists; Kelby Olson-Rodel - 3 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 turnovers; Kaye Paschka - 2 points, 2 rebounds; Kiyana Miller - 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 3 turnovers; Emma Schmidt - 4 rebounds, 2 turnovers

GRAND RAPIDS SCORING - Meara Beighley 14, Hannah DeMars 9, Giana Roberts 5, Heaven Hamling 4, Maggie Miska 4, Maya Schroeder 4, Ashley Henrichsen 2, Jordin McCartney 2