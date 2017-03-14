The senior guard and her teammates had just led the Cardinals to their first state tournament since 2011. Years of frustration after falling just short in this game were eradicated, but a little piece was missing with senior guard Macy Hatlestad relegated to her new role as player-coach on the bench after a season-ending knee injury.

Kohler knew exactly whom she wanted to find in that moment. She went up to Hatlestad as the two embraced in a hug and the tears started to flow.

“It started out in eighth grade when we lost our first section final by one to Fergus Falls,” Kohler said. “Ever since then it’s been our dream to go to state. Every year, every day that’s always been in the back of our minds. I know if anyone would have known how special it was to me last night, it would have been her. Not only was it my dream, but it was her’s and I wanted to share that moment with her.”

More players and coaches came over to Hatlestad to hug her and make sure she knew this was her section title, too. It’s a close-knit group that’s been playing together for years. None longer than Kohler and Hatlestad, who grew up together in the backcourt.

“From the beginning, we’ve always been in the gym together,” Kohler said. “That was basically our daycare. I can’t tell you how much fun of a ride it’s been.”

Outside of school ball, they were playing in traveling tournaments with each other and on the same AAU teams. There were late-night trips to the Cities every week and tournaments each weekend in the summer.

They would both go on to score their 1,000th career points in an Alexandria uniform this winter, but something was missing. The state tournament had eluded the backcourt duo and this whole group. The most recent losses came in one-possession games the last two seasons against Thief River Falls.

This year was going to be different. The Prowlers fell back in the pack to a 15-12 record, and the Cardinals were the clear favorites from the get-go.

They got the job done, posting a 25-4 record heading into tonight’s state opener against Grand Rapids, but it wasn’t without a little adversity. Hatlestad suffered a partially torn ACL in her left knee during a game at Willmar on Jan. 16. She worked hard through rehab to return for limited minutes against Brainerd on Feb. 17.

Early in the second half, she went down to the floor again after re-injuring the knee. Hatlestad knew what that meant this time. It wasn’t long after that she had surgery on the knee as she looked to her future with the women’s basketball team at the University of St. Thomas.

“At first it was difficult,” Hatlestad said. “I just grew into that role of getting it through my brain that I wouldn’t be able to play. My season was over and I had to do what was best for my knee and my future. I think I’ve always been a vocal leader and everyone on this team has been a vocal leader. That’s made it easy to transition to just supporting the team and what I can offer with my words.”

Hatlestad was the Cardinals’ biggest fan from the bench last Thursday night. She sat on one of the first chairs near the scorers’ table next to the Alexandria coaches.

“I think my biggest thing is just bringing composure to the team,” Hatlestad said. “Just calming everyone down and offering my words, kind of like being a fifth coach on the bench.”

Kohler said she’s well equipped for the job after years of playing the point guard position.

“Macy knows the game just as good as anyone else,” she said. “Being a point guard, that’s a huge thing is having that court intelligence and knowing where people are and what’s going to happen. Whether she’s on the court or watching, she analyzes. She knows what’s going on. She knows what’s best for us and how we can fix things in order to solve problems.”

It’s not the role she wanted to have when the Cardinals set out this season to make a state tournament, but Hatlestad was still able to savor the moment last week.

“Honestly, it’s just a surreal feeling and something that’s indescribable,” she said. “To know that all the work that we’ve been putting in since we started basketball in third grade has finally paid off with making our dreams a reality. A little emotional just because it’s difficult not being able to play out there during my senior year. I just can’t express how proud I am of everyone for how much they’ve stepped up through the season.”

Hatlestad was ready to shift her attention to soaking in the biggest games of their careers at this week’s state tournament. She won’t be on the court, but she’ll be there in her new role with this team, trying to help any way she can.

“One hundred percent (I’ll enjoy this),” she said. “The new atmosphere, the Cities’ atmosphere in the big arenas on the big stage. None of us have experienced that yet. It’s just a new journey that we’re going on, and I couldn’t be more excited to go on it with all my teammates and coaches and the community. Making a name for Alexandria down at the state tournament.”