A closer look at how defense led Alexandria to state

Kohler has seen firsthand in her 31 years on the sidelines how defense can carry teams. She pounds that home to every one of her teams on game nights, but especially during practice.

"They know on this team if they're going to get on the floor, they have to defend," Kohler said.

It's easier to buy into the effort it takes to be a great defensive team when the wins rack up. Kohler has those victories all over her resume as she takes a 554-263 career record into the state tournament this week.

Many of those wins have come behind players who can lock opponents up defensively, and this year's group is no different. Alexandria was at its best last Thursday in the Section 8-3A title game as the Cardinals held Sartell-St. Stephen to just 26 points and 18.4 percent shooting (7-38). The second best team in the section had no answer for the Cardinals all season as they averaged just 29 points per game against them in three losses.

"It's awesome to see our defense pay off," senior Emma Ziegler said. "Defense is our go-to and we're always working hard in practice on it, so to see it pay off and to wear a team down and do what we did, it was awesome to see that."

The Cardinals have seen the fruits of their labor all season. Alexandria allows the second fewest points per game in the state among Class 3A teams at 40.5. Only Hermantown out of Section 7-3A allows fewer at 39.3.

"We work hard on defense," Kohler said. "They're willing to do all the defensive drills that we do and they do it with so much energy and tenacity. They love to play defense. I give so much credit to all of our girls. In practice, that's the best defense we face all year, and it's a team effort."

Ziegler says it comes with being comfortable with each other on the court. This group is led by 11 seniors who have been playing with each other for years, many since about third grade.

"Communication is a key on defense," Ziegler said. "We're calling out screens, calling out backside help. It's really not individual defense, it's a team defense. Talking is the key component to our defense."

The Cardinals will turn teams over, but that wasn't really the case against Sartell last Thursday. The Sabres gave the ball away just 10 times and didn't rush shots.

They were content with working the ball around and being patient in an attempt to get good looks. The problem was Alexandria's effort never wore down as those clean looks were as hard to come by at the end of possessions as they were at the start.

Kohler was asked after the game if this group is as good defensively as other teams she has coached through the years.

"They're developing," she said with a smile. "They can still get better, but they've really developed. They're a fine defensive team. They've gotten gutty and they're starting to put all the pieces together. I'm really proud of them."