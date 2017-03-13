Search
    Fan bus tickets for state basketball available at AAHS

    By Eric Morken Today at 4:07 p.m.

    Tickets for a fan bus to the girls state basketball tournament are on sale at the Alexandria Area High School activities office through Tuesday at noon.

    The cost is $15 per seat on a coach bus that will leave AAHS at 4 p.m. on Tuesday and return immediately after the game. Elementary students who ride the bus must be accompanied by a parent.

    The Alexandria girls (25-4) won the Section 8AAA title last Thursday and will play Grand Rapids (23-5) on Tuesday night at 8 at the Target Center.

