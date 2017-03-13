Fan bus tickets for state basketball available at AAHS
Tickets for a fan bus to the girls state basketball tournament are on sale at the Alexandria Area High School activities office through Tuesday at noon.
The cost is $15 per seat on a coach bus that will leave AAHS at 4 p.m. on Tuesday and return immediately after the game. Elementary students who ride the bus must be accompanied by a parent.
The Alexandria girls (25-4) won the Section 8AAA title last Thursday and will play Grand Rapids (23-5) on Tuesday night at 8 at the Target Center.