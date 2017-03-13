Search
    Advanced 8AAA boys basketball tickets available at AAHS

    By Eric Morken Today at 4:02 p.m.

    Advance tickets for the Section 8AAA boys basketball championship game at St. Cloud State University on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. are on sale at the Alexandria Area High School activities office on Tuesday and Wednesday.

    Cost is $9 per ticket with a limited number of seats available for the lower level tickets. The activities office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Alexandria (21-7) takes on Fergus Falls (24-4) in the title game in what is a rematch of last year's section championship contest. The Cardinals have beaten the Otters twice this winter during the regular season, but Fergus Falls comes in as the top seed in the field.

    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
