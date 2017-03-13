Advanced 8AAA boys basketball tickets available at AAHS

Cost is $9 per ticket with a limited number of seats available for the lower level tickets. The activities office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alexandria (21-7) takes on Fergus Falls (24-4) in the title game in what is a rematch of last year's section championship contest. The Cardinals have beaten the Otters twice this winter during the regular season, but Fergus Falls comes in as the top seed in the field.