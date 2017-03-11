Third-seeded Bemidji led by six points shortly after halftime, but the Cardinals’ depth was too much in the end of an 84-74 win. It sets up a rematch of last year’s 8AAA title game with top-seeded Fergus Falls on Thursday at St. Cloud State University. The time of that game wasn’t yet determined as of Saturday night.

“Bemidji is a great team,” Alexandria senior guard Jaran Roste said. “We knew that coming in. This was a game of runs. They went on some, we went on some. When they went on some runs, we knew we had to get some stops and go on one of our own, and that’s what we did.”

The Lumberjacks (19-8) knocked down two straight threes to start the game to go up 6-0. They led 35-33 at the break and stretched it out to the six-point advantage behind a big night from junior guard Linaes Whiting and his game-high 25 points.

“I think we just weathered the storm,” Alexandria head coach Forrest Witt said. “Bemidji’s a good team. They make runs, they play up-tempo. I thought we did a good job of just staying calm, not getting out of what we wanted to do. Then we had some kids step up and make big plays when we had to.”

Both teams got up and down the court at a rapid pace. That eventually played to Alexandria’s favor as the Cardinals quickly turned the deficit into a 61-55 lead after a Justin Balcome three with 9:32 left. They never trailed again.

“I think that’s the tempo we wanted to play at,” Alexandria sophomore guard Trey Hoepner said. “I think we’re better off when we’re getting up and down. When we’re knocking down shots, we’re just more comfortable all around with our starters and our bench.”

Hoeper knocked down shots as well as anybody. He hit five threes for all of his 15 points. Many of those came in big spots, including the final one that gave his team the lead back in the second half.

“My teammates were just finding me, making the extra pass and I was hitting them,” Hoepner said. “I think I just got hot and they kept hitting me.”

That was big for this Cardinals team as their sophomore point guard broke out of what had been a bit of a shooting slump.

“He’s still playing very good defense,” Witt said. “He’s doing good things, but shooting has been a little not where it was early in the season. To see him step up and hit those shots, I’m happy for him because he works so hard. For a sophomore to play like that in a big game is impressive.”

The Cardinals hit eight threes total, but also did some damage in the paint. Roste had a size advantage on the Bemidji guards and used his body to bully his way to the bucket in the second half. He was one of four Alexandria players in double figures with 17 points.

“They like to front in the post a lot, so we tried to take advantage of that,” Roste said. “They’re a physical team, and we knew we had to match their physicality. I think we did a good job and kind of proved something tonight.”

Roste’s part of a senior group that played like seniors on Saturday. Robert Anderson added 14 points, Spencer Hockert nine after knocking down seven free throws and Jake Drew scored six points and was aggressive on the glass.

Hockert, Alexandria’s leading scorer, was held to just one field goal, but the Cardinals had plenty of answers when Bemidji focused on taking him away.

Justin Balcome again came off the bench to put up huge numbers after scoring 31 and grabbing 12 boards in the first-round win on Tuesday. The junior forward came back with 23 points against the Lumberjacks.

“Their game plan was to take Spencer away and Justin again stepped up big,” Witt said. “Not only scoring but he was on the glass, protecting the rim. I thought he had his best overall performance of the season, and we needed that. You need guys to step up in the playoffs.”

The Cardinals will need it one more time on Thursday night. Fergus Falls made easy work of Detroit Lakes in a 79-55 final during the first game in Moorhead on Saturday.

The Cardinals (21-7) have won the previous two matchups against the Otters (24-4) this season after losing a heartbreaker in last year’s section title game. Both teams will be ready for another showdown on Thursday at SCSU.

“I think we just have to keep playing like we are right now,” Hoepner said. “Every game against Fergus is tough because they’re a good team. We just want to come out with a win.”

ALEXANDRIA 33 51 - 84

BEMIDJI 35 39 - 74

ALEXANDRIA SCORING - Hoepner - 15; Anderson - 14; Hockert - 9; Roste - 17; Drew - 6; Balcome - 23

BEMIDJI SCORING - Jace Peterson - 7; Javon Rodgers - 6; Caleb Carlson - 6; Caden Rolfes - 14; Whiting - 25; Ryan Bieberdorf - 2; Jeremy Beberg - 12; Adam Hogquist - 2