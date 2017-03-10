Search
    Girls Basketball: Alexandria draws fifth seed heading into state tourney

    By Ryan Pietruszewski Today at 12:22 p.m.

    The Alexandria girls basketball team earned the fifth seed heading into next week's Class-3A State Tournament in the Twin Cities.

    The Cardinals (25-4) will face fourth-seeded Grand Rapids (23-5) at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Target Center. Willmar also advanced out of the Central Lakes Conference after winning the Section 5 Tournament. They go into state unseeded and will play No. 1 Orono.

    The Academy of Holy Angels earned the second seed and plays Waseca in the first round, while Winona was seeded third and faces DeLaSalle. 

