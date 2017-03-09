Alexandria, led by 11 seniors, dominated defensively on Thursday at St. Cloud State University to beat Sartell-St. Stephen 44-26 in a game that the Sabres never led.

“It’s really special,” senior guard Emma Ziegler said. “We’ve worked for this our whole lives. We’ve always been out there going hard on the court, and this just makes all the practice, every game all worth it. To come back and be able to win it this year, it’s an incredible feeling.”

The Cardinals held the Sabres to 30 and 31 points in their two regular-season match-ups. They locked them up even more on Thursday.

Sartell-St. Stephen shot just 18.8 percent in the first half (3-16), including 1-of-9 from three. That percentage dropped after halftime. The Sabres shot 7-of-38 overall (18.4 percent), 2-of-19 from three and got outrebounded 34-22.

“I’m just really proud of these girls for what they’ve accomplished,” Alexandria head coach Wendy Kohler said. “They’ve worked hard since they were little and they put on quite a defensive clinic tonight, and I was pretty excited about that.”

Kohler spoke of the adversity that her team has had to overcome this season and how they never lost sight of making a state tournament.

Alexandria’s senior guard and 1,000-point scorer Macy Hatlestad was lost for this playoff run after surgery on her knee earlier this season. She was their biggest cheerleader from the bench on Thursday with her left leg in a brace. Tears came from many of her teammates as they hugged her as the seconds ticked down on the win.

“She’s coaching with the coaches for us,” fellow senior Kelby Olson-Rodel said. “She’s always there. We did it for Macy, we did it for this whole team.”

The Cardinals left no doubt doing it. The Sabres stuck around early before Alexandria’s offense started to click. Senior center Kayla Feldhake had nine first-half points and Ziegler added seven by the break, including a three near the buzzer that made it all Cardinals at 23-9.

Alexandria shot 44.1 percent from the field (15-34) and had three players in double figures. Feldhake led the way with 14 points and nine rebounds, while Ziegler had 12 points and six boards and Kendall Kohler knocked down three triples on her way to 10 points. Kiyana Miller did a little of everything with six points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.

“I felt we executed pretty well,” coach Kohler said of her group offensively. “We were a little shaky to start off with. Sartell is very well coached. Katie (Martin) does a great job, but our plan was to get the game on our terms and get out and go so things would loosen up a bit for us.”

The Cardinals had a few nerves to work out early. Close losses to Thief River Falls in the previous two section title games could have been on their minds coming into the night, but this was a different year with different teams.

Alexandria hadn’t played the Prowlers during the regular season before these last two championship game appearances. The Cardinals know Sartell well, having already beaten the Sabres twice on their way to a Central Lakes Conference title in the regular season.

“I think we were a little more confident just because we had beaten them previously, but we couldn’t underestimate what they could do,” Olson-Rodel said. “We worked together, stuck together and got it done.”

Their reward is the eighth trip to the state tournament in program history and first since 2011. The Class 3A tournament gets going next Tuesday with two quarterfinal games being played at Target Center before the final two match-ups take place at Mariucci Arena on March 15.

The Cardinals were going to enjoy this win for a while before seeing who they get later this week. They’ll develop a gameplan from there, believing in their ability to compete if they continue to play the kind of defense that won them a section title.

“We’re going to go down there and any team that comes at us, we’re going to come with the same defensive effort,” Ziegler said. “Just try our hardest, work hard and of course have fun while we’re down there.”

ALEXANDRIA 23 21 - 44

SARTELL 9 17 - 26

TOTALS - Alexandria - FG - 15-34; Three-point FG - 5-15; FT - 9-17; Rebounds - 34; Assists - 8; Blocks - 3; Steals - 7; Turnovers - 15; Sartell - FG - 7-38; Three-point FG - 2-19; FT - 10-12; Rebounds - 22; Assists - 4; Steals - 8; Turnovers - 10

ALEXANDRIA - Ziegler - 12 points, 6 rebounds; Kohler - 10 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 1 block, 1 steal; Olson-Rodel - 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal; Kiyana Miller - 6 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Feldhake - 14 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 steal; Kara Thomson - 1 rebound, 1 steal; Kemma Schmidt - 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block

SARTELL - Addison DeMaine - 3 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal; Alexis Winter - 3 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist; Emma Larson - 2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals; Megan Sieben - 9 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 3 steals; Meleah Gunderson - 2 points, 7 rebounds; Emily Driste - 3 points, 1 rebound; Madalyn Schnettler - 2 points, 2 rebounds; Hannah Bergner - 1 steal; Courtney Deters - 1 rebound; Jaylia Ellis - 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal