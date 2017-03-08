AAHS hosts second annual archery tournament

The tournament was held at Alexandria Area High School, and teams that competed included Melrose, Sauk Centre, Osakis, Brandon-Evansville and Alexandria.

Scoring for the tournament was split up into three divisions: high school (grades 9-12), middle school (6-8) and elementary school (4-5).

Alexandria swept the high school girls division, with Katie Kent taking first place and Paige Rardin and Olivia Rice following in second and third, respectively.

For the boys, Austin Griesert of Osakis took first, Eric Griesert second and Alexandria's Ethan Scribner finished third.

For the middle school girls, Kate Robb and Josie Anderson of Sauk Centre took the top two spots, and Brandon-Evansville's Mikenna Pattrin was third.

Avery Kraemer of Melrose took the top spot for the middle school boys, with Logan Rachey and Jayden Lieser of Sauk Centre finishing second and third, respectively.

In the elementary division, Sauk Centre took first and second for the boys and girls.

Alex Goerdt and Madelyn Schuster were first and second for the girls, while Ethan Nathe and Ben Eekhoff held down the top two spots for the boys.

Melrose archers Gretta Kasper and Daniel Mueller took the third spots in elementary boys and girls, respectively.