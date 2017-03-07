Hockert dished it off right before getting to the bucket as the 6-foot, 8-inch Balcome caught it in stride and threw down a one-handed dunk.

Alexandria needed a spark at that time. The second-seeded Cardinals were trailing seventh-seeded Thief River Falls early as shots weren’t dropping on their home court. That dunk was part of an 8-0 Alexandria run that helped build a 34-25 lead by the break. It was all Cardinals after halftime as they coasted to the 75-42 win.

“I guess a dunk is always exciting, but at the end of the day it’s just a hard layup,” Balcome said. “We needed to keep doing what we were doing as a team to get those open looks.”

It was part of dominant night for Balcome in his first playoff appearance. He came off the bench to score a career-high 31 points, along with grabbing 12 rebounds.

Balcome initiated that performance with that fastbreak dunk. He then ended it with a steal near halfcourt with almost three minutes left before dribbling in for a two-handed flush that brought the fans to their feet.

“It was a lot of fun,” he said. “To be honest, it’s a testimony to my teammates. They get me the ball where I’m comfortable. I’m a big guy. I can’t create my own shot very easily, so they just find the open guy and tonight it was me.”

His teammates found him for looks at every level. Balcome shot 10-of-15 overall, converting buckets in the paint, along with a few mid-range jumpers from the baseline. He knocked down 7-of-8 free throws and stepped out to drain 4-of-6 threes.

Head coach Forrest Witt has seen this kind of potential in spurts from his first-year varsity player, and he liked what he saw on Tuesday.

“I think Justin was just engaged in the game,” Witt said. “We’ve talked a lot with him that he has the potential to be a very good basketball player, and he has been very good for us. We just need to get more consistency, and he has been recently. You have to be consistent with the things that you do - inside, free throws, defense, blocking shots. I think he’s done that more consistently toward the end of the season.”

The Prowlers (14-13) got 16 points themselves from senior guard McKenzie McCullough, but nobody else reached double figures.

Alexandria had eight players score in all, five of which had at least six points. Senior Jaran Roste had just four points, but contributed five assists, six rebounds and four steals.

“We need everyone to contribute,” senior forward Jake Drew said. “Everyone has their roles on the team, and we just need to execute those roles. Don’t have people try to do what they’re not capable of doing. Having almost 10 points for every starter is huge.”

Drew set the tone with his aggressiveness in the first half. He went hard to the basket and got to the free-throw line. All nine of his points came from the stripe in the first 18 minutes.

“My role on the team is to rebound, get steals and get passes to people,” Drew said. “I go to the hole every time and try to get rebounds and maybe get putbacks. The fouls and getting to the line is extra and getting those points just helps our team.”

Alexandria knocked down 21-of-28 free throws as a team. Drew said there are always a few first-game jitters in the postseason and they eventually worked their way through those to shoot 45 percent from the field (24-53).

“I thought we played hard,” Witt said. “I don’t know if we played smart the entire time, and we were a little bit on our heels early against their zone. We had some good looks and didn’t make them. In a first-round game, that can play on your mind a little bit. I tried to encourage them to just keep working, keep attacking the zone. In the latter part of the first half and the second half, we started knocking shots down.”

Hockert, Alexandria’s leading scorer, hit two second-half threes on his way to 10 points. Fellow senior Robert Anderson added nine points, and junior Cody Faber came off the bench for six.

On a night when Hockert and Roste combined for just 14 points, their teammates were there to pick up the scoring load.

“You’re going to need that,” Witt said. “Bemidji is going to key on Spencer and Jaran and other guys are going to have to step up. I think we have guys who are capable of doing that, and we’ve had guys who have done that. That’s what it’s about.”

Bemidji is Alexandria’s next opponent in the section semifinals on Saturday night at 7:30 at Moorhead High School. The third-seeded Lumberjacks (19-7) beat Sartell-St. Stephen 83-68 in their quarterfinal game on Tuesday.

Alexandria beat Bemidji 61-58 during the regular season on Jan. 28. The Lumberjacks have won five straight now as they head into Saturday against a hungry Cardinals team looking to get back to the 8-3A championship game for the second straight year.

“We’re motivated right now,” Drew said. “All five of us seniors and the juniors who have contributed are up for this. We’re trying to get to that section final again. One at a time.”

ALEXANDRIA 34 41 - 75

TRF 25 17 - 42

ALEXANDRIA TOTALS - FG - 24-53; Three-point FG - 6-18; FT - 21-28; Assists - 13; Rebounds - 34; Steals - 12; Turnovers - 15

ALEXANDRIA - Trey Hoepner - 2 rebounds; Anderson - 9 points, 2 steals; Michael Empting - 1 rebound; Jared Schneider - 1 rebound; Hockert - 10 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Cameron Rice - 4 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound; Keaton Kvale - 2 rebounds; Bryce Ludwig - 2 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound; Roste - 4 points, 5 assists, 6 rebounds, 4 steals; Drew - 9 points, 1 assist, 5 rebounds, 2 steals; Balcome - 31 points, 12 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals; Faber - 6 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal

TRF SCORING - Brady Hoffard - 3; Will Anderson - 2; Gavin Bugge - 2; Derick Newland - 2; Landon Kruckeberg - 9; Myles Johnson - 1; Preston Kilen - 1; Kelby Jobe - 6; McCullough - 16