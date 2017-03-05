Swimming: Nic Chromey wins state title, Alex takes seventh

“Our goal day one was to finish in the top ten,” head coach Kathy Walker said. “We knew we had a lot of individuals, but to put together three relays that would be able to score in the championship heat was a stretch for us. The boys really stepped up and they worked hard to get there. They had the same goals, and they put it out there. Especially today because this is the day that they score the points. It was a total team effort from everybody on the team.”

Chromey put up a time of 57.34 in his title race, and he said the key was an adjustment he made after the first 25 yards.

“After my first 25, I was really not doing that hot,” he said. “I was kind of slipping, not doing my best technique. I saw that off my turn, and I really went down and got to work on my second 25. I think that’s the reason I ended up getting the title. I mentally corrected my mistake and pushed through.”

Walker also noticed the slow start, saying, “It was a little closer than I’d like it to be. I was a little nervous there in the middle, but when I saw him really explode off the last wall I knew the title was going to be his.”

Senior Brady Wolkow was a member of all three relay teams, making for a tiring day in the pool.

“It’s draining, but it’s also so much fun to know that you did make it in those three events and you get to compete in the state in three different things,” he said.

In the last event of the day, the 400-yard freestyle relay, Wolkow finished his leg with a personal record time of 46.98.

“Throughout my entire high school career, my goal was always the 46-mark,” he said. “I got there in my final race, the best time to do it.”

He teamed up with Patrick Chromey, Jordan Baas and Nick Olson for a seventh-place finish with a time of 3:16.45.

In the 200 freestyle relay, Wolkow, Baas, Patrick Chromey and Nic Chromey took fourth with a time of 1:27.33, while Wolkow, Nic Chromey, Zack Serie and Baas finished the 200 medley relay in 1:40.00, which was good enough for eighth.

“It’s great because it’s been awhile for our team since we’ve taken three relays to state, let alone three relays in the top eight,” said Wolkow. “Today was an amazing day, and I regret nothing from it.”

Along with his first-place breaststroke finish, Nic Chromey also won the consolation heat of the 200 individual medley with a time of 1:57.85 to finish ninth overall.

This year was his third state tournament appearance, but the thrill of swimming at the U of M Aquatic Center is still there for him.

“It never gets old,” he said. “Honestly, coming here to state is the reason I swim. It’s an adrenaline rush, it feels amazing.”

In the 200 freestyle, Patrick Chromey finished in 1:49.37 to take 15th.

Alexandria put up 107 points as a team to finish in seventh place. Breck-Blake took the top spot with 349 points.

“High school swimming is so much fun, especially when you have a team as close as we did,” Wolkow said. “It’s a brotherhood that is going to be hard to beat anywhere. It’s just so close and everyone supports everyone.”