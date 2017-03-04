“That’s our philosophy; we want teams to play at our level; we don’t want to play at their level,” Alex senior Kayla Feldhake said. “We know we can play fast and push the ball, so if they want to play with us they have to play fast.”

Feldhake made her presence known in the paint and from outside early, scoring 11 of her 15 points in the first half.

“My teammates trust me to go up and score,” she said.

Alexandria used an effective full-court press after made baskets to make DL start on their heels. The Lakers were held scoreless for the opening four minutes of play, but managed to stay within six points during that stretch.

“We decided to go with what’s got us here all year long and I thought our girls did a great job dictating tempo and really did a great job against a good DL team,” said Cardinals head coach Wendy Kohler.

The Lakers never led in the game but got close after a timeout at the 10-minute mark. Coming out of the huddle trailing 13-8, Mikayla Markuson hit the front end of a pair of free throws and upon missing the second, Naomi Larson snatched the ball and drained a three for a four-point trip down the floor and a 13-12 score.

Not giving up the lead was key for the Cardinals’ momentum as Alex went on a 9-2 run to push the spread back to 22-14 with six minutes remaining in the half.

The lead quickly jumped to double figures on a Kendall Kohler basket at 24-14 and the two teams traded points to a halftime score of 32-21 Cardinals.

“I thought that DL made some good adjustments in the second half; I think that Vanessa (Keeler-Johnson) has done a great job with them,” said Kohler. “They had a good plan, but I thought we made them really uncomfortable, which was part of our plan.”

The two teams played even basketball in the second half, each scoring 24 points. Alex targeted their defense effectively against specific DL threats. The Cards held lefty Abby Schramel to only four points.

“We wanted to run her off the three-point line but we didn’t want to run her left,” said Kohler. “We ran her left a little bit early, but for all their shooters we wanted them off the line but we didn’t want them to rip us to the hole either.”

The Cardinals pressured in the paint as well, keeping Markuson off balance. She scored five points in the game.

“They’re big and we didn’t want to have an easy entry pass on our post and it helps having pressure on the ball,” Feldhake said.

“We knew we had some weird matchups,” Kohler said. “Since Macy went down, we’ve had a lot of weird matchups.”

Alexandria is without senior 1,000-point scorer Macy Hatlestad, who injured a knee late in the season and will miss the playoffs.

“She’s a tough kid to lose because she’s so versatile and does so many things for us,” Kohler said.

Larson was the lone Laker to score in double figures with 10 points. Lauryn Manning and Bre Price each scored eight.

Kiyana Miller and Feldhake led the Cardinals with 18 and 15 points, respectively. Emma Ziegler added nine points.

The three-point line was not a factor in the game with each team making two balls from the arc.

The Cardinals were 12-17 at the line. The Lakers only got there nine times, making five.

Alexandria tapped the brakes in the final four minutes, content to kill the clock and knocked down enough free throws to clinch the victory.

The Cards improve to 24-4 and will face No. 2 Sartell-St. Stephen (18-10) Thursday, March 9, at St. Cloud State University at 7 p.m. for the section championship.

The Sabres led by seven at halftime and defeated Bemidji in the other semifinal 59-47. The Cardinals handled the Sabres easily twice during the season, winning by 17 points at home and 12 in Sartell.

“We’ve been pressing all year and in particular now that Macy went down we really have to crank up the heat and our kids have really bought into that,” said Kohler. “Everyone is doing the heavy lifting now and that’s good to see.”

DL 21 24 — 45

AL 32 24 — 56

DL - N. Larson 10, Manning 8, Price 8, Kvebak 5, E. Larson 5, Markuson 5, Schramel 4.

AL - Miller 18, Feldhake 15, Ziegler 9, Schmidt 6, Kohler 5, Olson-Rodel 2, Duwenhoegger 1.