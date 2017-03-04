“Just feeling it,” said Cihak. “Coach said get the hot hand, shoot it. I had all the confidence in the world, just stroked it.”

Cihak led all scorers at halftime with 20 points on six threes and a field goal.

“First half we were playing good defense; he just hit super tough shots, so second half we just had Trey (Hoepner) stay on him,” Alexandria senior Spencer Hockert said. “If he’s going to keep hitting tough shots that’s what he’s going to do, just don’t give him open shots.”

Cihak led an early charge as the Lakers scored the first seven points of the game and led for the opening six minutes.

“Coach always says to start out strong and we did today, kind of silenced the crowd and that was huge for us,” said Cihak.

Justin Balcome gave Alex their first lead on a bucket in the low post over DL’s Jake Kerzman.

Three of the 12 first half three-point baskets made between the two teams came in succession as the lead changed hands on DL’s Adam Daggett’s three, followed by Hockert and Cihak for an 18-16 Laker lead.

Hockert tied the game with a field goal and Cihak answered with his fourth three of the first half.

Balcome broke a tie at 21-21 with his first of four threes and the Cardinals went on a 19-12 run to lead 43-33 at halftime. Cihak drained his sixth three of the half at the buzzer.

DL came out hot to start the second half. Cihak struck for his seventh and final three of the game to pull within two points 48-46 with 13 minutes to play. Daggett hit from the arc minutes later to cut the Alex lead to 50-49.

The Lakers had two possessions to take the lead but failed to do so. Alex jumped at the opportunity scoring seven consecutive points and turned a close game into a 20-point victory getting stronger down the stretch.

“We’re a confident group but we still know we have work to do and we’re just going to keep getting better every day,” said Hockert.

The ability to put games away is something Cihak and the Lakers are working on and will need to master quickly to make any run in the section playoffs.

“We’ve got to come back and practice hard this week and finish ball games,” Cihak said. “We played some tough teams down the stretch and that’s got us prepared for the playoffs. We believe in each other and if we play solid defense we can win a lot of games and scare some people.”

Cihak and Daggett combined for all 11 DL three-point baskets in the game. The Cardinals answered with a dozen, getting five from Hockert and four from Balcome.

The Cardinals celebrated senior night with the victory. The Lakers were without Head Coach Aaron Swenson who was ejected from Thursday night’s 84-68 loss at Bemidji and was not allowed on the bench for one game. He was in attendance. Assistant coach Flint Motschenbacher led the team in Swenson’s absence.

Alexandria finished the regular season with an overall record of 19-7 and are tied atop the Section 8AAA standings with defending champs Fergus Falls at 8-2.

“We knew we had the talent to be good and it was more about executing,” Hockert said. “We’ve worked hard every day in practice and try to be as good as we can be and our record shows it.”

The section bracket will be seeded Sunday, March 5.

Detroit Lakes falls to 14-12 overall and 4-6 in the section. The Lakers are likely looking at a first round playoff game on the road.

DL 33 24 — 57

AL 43 34 — 77

DL - Cihak 26, Daggett 15, Doppler 10, Pratt 4, Kerzman 2.

AL - Hockert 23, Balcome 22, Roste 12, Anderson 8, Hoepner 6, Drew 2, Ludwig 2, Rice 2.