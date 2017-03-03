“He was in a position where he was working hard to get an escape,” Cards head coach Tom Ellison said. “He kind of got turned, and McSorley (Adam McSorley, Bogart’s opponent) jumped around behind him and landed on his knee, forcing it down and in. He’s obviously in a lot of pain and he’s not going to be able to continue the tournament. It’s a tough way to end, but injuries happen. You just never want it to happen to your kid.”

Bogart lost to McSorley in the third-place match at state last year, and he was prepared for his chance at revenge.

“He was really excited, and he was really ready,” Ellison said. “He was in a position to really control the match. He gave up a takedown early, but I think Ben was wrestling his style, and he was going to get that escape and continue with the match.”

But the injury came in the closing seconds of the first period. After a minute of pain and tears, Bogart limped to the center of the circle to give the second frame a try.

A couple seconds in, Ellison said he noticed Bogart couldn’t defend himself and told the ref to end the match.

“It was difficult,” he said. “When he was down on the mat, he was in a lot of pain. Ben was disappointed, but he also knew it was the right call.”

To get to the quarterfinals, Bogart beat White Bear Lake’s Kris Thury by a 5-2 decision.

Kluver-Longfellow lost his first-round bout to Griffin Thorn, of Owatonna, by an 8-1 decision. Thorn went on to lost to top-ranked St. Michael Albertville wrestler Evan Foster, leaving Kluver-Longfellow out of the wrestlebacks.

Even though they didn’t make it to day two of the tournament, Ellison said the two Alex wrestlers enjoyed their time at the Xcel Energy Center.

“They were having a blast,” he said. “It’s always fun down here. There’s a lot of nerves that go with it. It’s such an honor to get down here. Not many kids get the chance to wrestle in the state tournament. They really appreciate the opportunity.

“We had a good year, they both had good careers. Ben placed in the state last year. That’s something that he can be proud of and can take with him.”