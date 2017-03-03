State swim preview: Cards set sights on top-10 finish

A year ago, Alexandria finished with 70 points and in 11th place as a team. First-year head coach Kathy Walker made it clear from the get-go this season where this group should strive to get by the time Saturday's Class A finals are over.

"We told them on the first day of the season that we want a top 10," Walker said from practice on Tuesday. "We scored out where we are right now, knowing we didn't shave and taper for this last meet, and that would give us 127 points, which would easily put us in the top 10. Alexandria has this legacy of really doing well in the state meet. Mark Storhaug ... watching him coach for all the years while I was at Melrose ... he has established a standard, and they know it. We want to get back into that top 10 in the state."

The Cardinals have athletes in enough events to shoot for that. Alexandria heads into Friday's swimming prelims at noon competing in seven events.

Sophomore Patrick Chromey (100 freestyle, 200 freestyle), junior Nic Chromey (200 IM, 100 breaststroke) and senior Brady Wolkow (100 freestyle) all qualified for state as individuals. Perhaps the most pride this group takes into state is having qualified all three of its relays.

"That's big," N. Chromey said. "I can't remember the last time we've done that. Certainly the first time it's happened while I've been on the team. We're definitely shooting for top eight in each of them. It would be amazing to podium with all our relays. This is a business trip. It's not a party right now. We're going down there to show everyone what we've got."

RELAYS SHOOT FOR THE PODIUM

The Cardinals are on the cusp of getting those relays to the podium based on seed times.

Wolkow, N. Chromey, senior Zack Serie and junior Jordon Baas' section finals time of 1:40.76 in the 200 medley is 10th among state entries, just fractions of a second outside the top eight.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Wolkow, Baas, and the Chromey brothers had a section time of 1:29.88, good for eighth best among state entries. The time of 3:20.83 posted by P. Chromey, Baas, sophomore Nick Olson and Wolkow in the 400 freestyle relay is the 12th fastest seed time, with many bunched right by each other in the three minutes, 20 second range.

"We're going to do great," Wolkow said of his expectations for this weekend. "We have great relay teams, and I think the chemistry between the groups is pretty great. We enjoy having fun, so it's going to be a great meet."

Wolkow will soak in his final meet with the Cardinals by staying busy in four events. His seed time in the 100 freestyle of 48.94 seconds should put him right near the cut line of making Saturday's top-16 for the finals. He will enjoy that race, but is excited about the opportunity to swim one last time with his teammates in three relays.

"Just because there's three other people on those teams, it becomes the most important thing," Wolkow said. "I'm also going to try to do my very best at the 100 free, which has always been the event that I've really enjoyed swimming."

It's a group that has a lot of confidence right now after helping the Cardinals finish second as a team at the section meet in Bemidji this past Saturday.

"These kids dropped time from the prelims to finals," Walker said. "I think it's mentally a hard thing because people go really fast the first day to get top eight or top 16. Then they think, 'Oh my God, I dropped all this time. I don't know if I can do this again.' Then they have to. They did and I'm really proud of them."

CHROMEY SWIMS FOR A TITLE

Nic Chromey is positioned to have a big weekend if he can put together a couple of strong swims.

Chromey was second at state a year ago in the 100 breaststroke to Colin Glass of St. Thomas Academy. Glass graduated last spring, meaning Chromey enters this year's race as the favorite to take home a title. His section time of 57.87 seconds is a new personal record and almost two seconds faster than the nearest competitor entering state.

"As much as I'd love to get the state title right now, I'm also shooting for qualifying times to go to other meets in the future over the summer," Chromey said. "This year, I'm going to just swim my own race. Not really worry about other competitors and just shoot for a new personal best."

Peter Sherek (59.64), a junior from Orono, and William Mayleben (59.69), a senior from St. Thomas Academy, are the only others with seed times under one minute in the 100 breaststroke.

Getting second was bittersweet for Chromey a year ago. He talked of perfecting his stroke after that race and he knows he'll have to be on again this weekend.

"Especially in a race like the 100 breaststroke, it's so easy to just try to turn over and go quick," Chromey said. "You really have to focus and make sure each stroke you're catching the amount of water that you want and you're getting the proper glide that you need."

Walker just wants to see him swim his own race and not put too much pressure on himself.

"If I had a choice, and I've talked to him about it, I would rather have him swim a little calmer on the first day and not go in seeded first," she said. "Everybody is out to get you and you have a target on your back. I said, if you can lay in the grass and be like third going in and come back the second day and really say this is my race, this is my title, then that's what you should do."

Chromey's seed time of 1:59.43 in the 200 IM also places him in the top eight among that field heading in. He's ready to compete among the state's best and try to bring home the first state championship of his Cardinals career.

"I'm pretty excited," Chromey said. "It's something I've been trying to do for a long time, but at the same time I'm trying to remain calm and remember the work that I've put in; remember all the training that I've done."