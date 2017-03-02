The Tigers (21-5, 14-2 CLC), a Class 4A program, have won four straight after holding Alexandria (18-7, 10-6 CLC) to 28 percent shooting (13-of-46) on the night. The Cardinals shot just 1-of-15 from three-point range.

“Tech has a nice team,” Alexandria head coach Forrest Witt said. “They have some good size and some good guard play. They have a nice team, but we just didn’t respond. We got off to a slow start and it kind of snowballed from there. We didn’t shoot the ball well and had some good looks. We weren’t sharp enough to counter poor shooting.”

Senior guard Spencer Hockert was the only Alexandria player in double figures with 11. Fellow senior Jaran Roste added seven points and six rebounds.

The Cardinals had won six straight games from Feb. 11-24 before dropping a 59-40 road contest to Rocori (15-11) on Tuesday.

“I think the last two ballgames we’ve kind of done some things uncharacteristically and haven’t showed the toughness and the get-after-it attitude that we’ve had,” Witt said. “We’ve been consistently pretty good throughout the season. We’ve had a couple hiccups here late in the season against two good teams. Rocori is playing well and Tech is the conference champion and a good 4A team. We’re not hitting the panic alarm by any means, but we have to continue to get better and get back on track in the last regular season game.”

That last game before the tournament is Friday when Section 8-3A foe Detroit Lakes (14-11) comes to Alexandria for a 7:30 p.m. tip.

The Cardinals are still positioned well to get the second seed in the playoffs that open up March 7. Fergus Falls (22-4) is first in the QRF standings as of Thursday night, despite losing to Alexandria twice during the regular season.

The Cardinals have a relatively comfortable lead over Bemidji for that second seed after beating the Lumberjacks (18-7) 61-58 on Jan. 28.

The official 8-3A bracket will be seeded by the QRF on March 5.

“It’s one of those things where we kind of got caught in a couple games where we weren't really sharp and those teams took advantage and exploited some things,” Witt said. “We’re still a confident team and we know what we’re capable of. We just have to get back to doing those things and making sure we are playing with good effort and good energy and executing.”

ST. CLOUD TECH 67, ALEXANDRIA 35

ALEXANDRIA TOTALS - FG - 13-46; FT - 8-10; Three-point FG - 1-15; Assists - 7; Blocks - 2; Rebounds - 16; Steals - 9; Turnovers - 15

ALEXANDRIA -Trey Hoepner - 3 points; Robert Anderson - 6 points, 2 assists, 1 block, 2 rebounds, 5 steals; Hockert - 11 points, 1 assist, 2 rebounds; Keaton Kvale - 1 rebound; Bryce Ludwig - 2 points, 2 rebounds; Roste - 7 points, 2 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Jake Drew - 4 points, 2 assists, 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Justin Balcome - 2 points, 1 block