Alexandria did everything they could to tie it, but ultimately they fell 3-2 and handed the Section 6A Title to St. Cloud Cathedral.

Connor Beltz opened the scoring with an unassisted goal at the 10:38 mark of the first period, and the Crusaders had Alex on the run.

The Cardinals had a chance to tie after the midway point in the game when a pass from Jack Powell found Derek Dropik behind the Cathedral defense.

Dropik shot five hole, Crusaders goalie Jacob Levinski made the initial save, but he slid into the net with the puck. The Cardinals celebrated, but the ref waved it off. After deliberation with Resch, the other refs and the goal judge, the play stood as called.

“I think that was a big momentum shift, and obviously we see the final score,” Senior Micah Christenson said. “With that goal scored, it’s a tie game, we go into OT. I think we had the momentum at that point in time. I’m not one for excuses, especially not for refs making calls and changing games, but I think that hurt us.”

Soon after, Cathedral had a point-blank, wide open net opportunity, but sophomore goalie Bailey Rosch dove across the goal mouth to catch the shot before crossing the goal line.

The Alexandria student section chanted: “He’s - a - soph - omore!”

“He just gloved that,” senior Derek Berning said. “That’s a huge momentum shift for us. That gets us hyped. When he does stuff like that and he makes big plays, he gets the boys going.”

Rosch finished the contest with 34 saves on 37 Crusaders shots.

“Bailey just matured,” said Resch. “You could see it. He matured before our eyes the last two weeks, three weeks. He made some unbelievable saves tonight. We see that stuff in practice where he’ll make a save and you just don’t know how he was able to make it. He never quits on a play.”

In the last two minutes of the second, though, James Anderson and Michael Spethmann each took advantage of scoring chances.

“Jake Van Halbeck got off the ice, but nobody went out,” Spethmann said, describing the play leading to his goal. “So he went back out, got the puck and carried it into the zone, passed it over and I just tried to get it on net with my backhand and it went five-hole.”

The two second-period goals, scored with 1:28 and 15 seconds left, respectvely, made the game 3-0 at the second intermission, but Spethmann knew the win still wasn’t going to come easily.

“You can never be too comfortable in a playoff game, especially against a really good team like Alec,” he said. “So it was fun to see that that was the game winner in the end.”

Sophomore Jack Westlund got the Cards on the board just after time expired on a power play, making it 3-1 at the 4:33 mark of the third.

The Crusaders took a five minute major penalty in the middle of the period, giving Alexandria a final chance to tie it.

Berning scored less than two minutes into the power play to make it 3-2, but Alexandria took two penalties, and was forced to kill them off.

The Cardinals took a timeout with a little over a minute left and pulled Rosch. They had a few shots on goal, but fell just shy and dropped the game 3-2.

Cathedral advances to the Class-A State Tournament from March 8 to March 11.

“It’s a surreal feeling to win one, and two back-to-back is awesome,” said Spethmann. “It’s super fun. We knew we were going to be tested tonight. We had to bring our A-game and that’s what we did and pulled through with a win.”

The Cardinals season ends at a record of 17-8-3.

“It was a heck of a ride,” Berning said. “I had an unbelievable amount of fun (this year). Just great guys to play with, and I’m going to miss them.”

“I’m extremely proud,” said Christenson. “We have awesome underclassmen. We have a great group of guys. There was just a great family feeling on the team. We had a great time. We went on 80 different road trips it felt like and never had a bad time with these guys. I just loved every minute of it.”

ALEXANDRIA 0 0 2 - 2

CATHEDRAL 1 2 0 - 3

FIRST PERIOD - 1, SCC, Beltz (Unassisted), 10:38

SECOND PERIOD - 2, SCC, Anderson (Beltz), 15:32; 3, SCC, Spethmann (Van Halbeck, Warner), 16:45

THIRD PERIOD - 4, ALX, Westlund (Powell, Smith), 4:33; 5, ALX, Berning (Christenson), 7:56

GOALTENDING - SCC, Levinski (W) - 29 saves, 2 goals allowed; ALX, Rosch (L) - 34 saves, 3 goals allowed