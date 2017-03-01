Girls Basketball: On to the semis

“I think our mindset is it doesn’t matter who we play,” head coach Wendy Kohler said. “We’re focused and prepared, and everyone needs to do their part. As we proceed into playoffs, we just take it one game at a time.”

The Cardinals, who improved to 23-4 overall and 11-0 against section opponents with the win, will take on fifth-seeded Detroit Lakes at 6 p.m. Saturday at Moorhead High School for a chance to advance to the championship game against the winner between No. 2 Sartell and No. 5 Bemidji.

“It doesn’t matter who we play,” Alex senior Kendall Kohler said. “Every night we play the way that we play. We have a fixed mindset, we have a goal this year, and every night we stick to it. Nothing really gets in our way, and that’s important for us because no matter what happens in school – outside of school, we have that goal in mind.”

Kohler led the Cardinals offense Tuesday with 23 points, While Emma Ziegler and Kayla Feldhake added eight apiece. Kohler and Feldhake each snagged six steals on the night, as well.

After the first minute of play, Kohler had already sunk two threes and the Cardinals had an 8-0 lead. Six minutes in, a Kohler three-point play put her up to 14 points with the Cardinals leading 20-6.

Alexandria went into the locker room up by a commanding 43-19 score, and controlled the game the whole way.

With the rest of sections being played at neutral sites, the 11 Alexandria seniors have played their last basketball at AAHS.

“It was hard knowing it was the last game of the season here,” senior Kiyana Miller said. “But we went into it knowing what we had to do and we got it done.”

The game also had a special meaning for (Kendall) Kohler.

“I really don’t have words for it,” she said. “There’s been a lot of memories in that gym, a lot of humbling experiences. It doesn’t seem real yet, but I’m sure with March coming it’s going to hit me soon. I’m so grateful for all the memories I’ve shared and all the memories I’ve had in that gym.”

The Cardinals beat Detroit Lakes handily in both of their meetings this season, topping the 13-14 Lakers 56-30 on Dec. 15 and 67-31 on Jan. 5.

But DL is coming off a big quarterfinal road win at Fergus Falls, and Alexandria is going to treat Saturday’s game like any other.

“DL has a lot of nice size,” coach Kohler said. “They like to go high-low offensively. They’re a team that is playing well right now. To go into Fergus and win, that’s a tough place to play. We respect all of our opponents, just like we did tonight with Little Falls.

“Our girls are really pretty good at understanding what a team does well and try to take that away, but yet we always try to do what we do well and make teams adjust to us as well.”

ALEX 45 17 - 62

LF 18 15 - 33

ALEX TOTALS - FG 24-53; 3PT FG 4-13; FT 10-15; 25 steals, 21 rebounds, 12 assists, 1 block

INDIVIDUALS - Kohler - 23 points, 6 steals, 1 assist; Ziegler - 8 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 turnover; Feldhake - 8 points, 6 steals, 3 rebounds, 1 assist; Kara Thomson - 7 points, 1 rebound; Kiyana Miller - 5 points, 3 steals, 1 assist, 1 rebound; Kaye Paschke - 4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 turnover; Maggie Slagle - 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 turnover; Emma Schmidt - 2 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 turnover; Courtney Gould - 2 points, 2 rebounds; Kelby Olson-Rodel - 1 point, 2 assists, 1 block, 2 rebounds, 3 steals; Lauren Stockmoe - 1 rebound

LITTLE FALLS SCORING - Sophia Sowada 12, Rachel Tembreull 6, Allie Steinmetz 4, Terra Motschke 3, Kali Mammenga 3, Destiny Young 3, Megan Kirk 2