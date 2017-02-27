Boys Basketball: Alex wins sixth straight

"Our defense has been pretty good lately, and we've been consistent throughout games," head coach Forrest Witt said. "Offensively, we are starting to really mesh and play within ourselves. The kids are doing things on the offensive end of the floor that are within their abilities and skill set. Kids are making plays for one another."

The Cardinals are back on the floor Tuesday in Cold Spring for a game against Rocori before returning home for games Thursday and Friday against St. Cloud Tech and Detroit Lakes, respectively, to wrap up their season. All three games tip off at 7:30 p.m.