Section 5A swimming: Cards punch plenty of tickets to state

The Cardinals finished second as a team in the 10-program field with 353 points. Only Class A power Sartell-St. Stephen was better with 531 points as the Sabres ran away with another title.

The finish means Alexandria will be well represented at the state meet March 2-4 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

The Cardinals will send all three relay teams to the meet, along with a handful of other individuals that are ready to compete among the state's best.

The 200-medley relay team of Brady Wolkow, Nic Chromey, Zack Serie and Jordon Baas got things going on Saturday by dropping almost two seconds from their Friday prelims time to finish second in 1:40.76.

The first individual Alexandria state qualifier at the meet came from sophomore Patrick Chromey as he won the 200 freestyle in 1:48.27, more than two seconds faster than second-place finisher Isaac Stark of the Sabres.

Patrick's older brother, N. Chromey, got his first individual entry into the 2017 state meet by taking second in the 200 IM in 1:59.43. The junior will also likely be in contention for a title after qualifying again in the 100 breaststroke on Saturday with a career-best time of 57.87 seconds.

Chromey was second at state in this event last year to then senior Colin Glass of St. Thomas Academy. Chromey swam a finals time of 58.11 at last year's state meet.

Baas and senior Henri Santelman just missed advancing to state this year in the 50 freestyle and diving, respectively. Baas led the Cardinals with a fourth-place finish in the 50 free (22.92). Santelman missed a state qualifying spot by one place as he took fifth with a finals score of 367.60.

The Cardinals will have two representatives in the 100 freestyle at state as both Wolkow and P. Chromey earned their spot. Wolkow was second in 48.94, while Chromey was third in 49.61. Both were career-best times.

"It will be exciting to see them compete at the meet after they have been completely rested," Alexandria head coach Kathy Walker wrote of Wolkow and P. Chromey in the 100 free.

The 200 freestyle team of Wolkow, Baas, and the Chromey brothers were the second Alexandria relay team to qualify for state after taking second in 1:29.88. The 400 freestyle team of P. Chromey, Baas, Nick Olson and Wolkow then made it three-for-three for the Alexandria relay teams as they earned a state spot with a second-place finish in 3:20.83. That's more than two seconds off their prelims time from Friday.

"All in all, it was a very exciting meet," Walker wrote.

The Class A state meet will start with the diving prelims at noon on Thursday.

The swimming prelims for Alexandria's representatives and the rest of the field will start at noon on Friday. The top 16 from those prelims will advance to Saturday's finals at noon.