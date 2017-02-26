Bogart has a chance to add to his fourth-place finish from a year ago at 126 pounds after securing his spot through the 132-pound bracket this year. Bogart won his quarterfinals match on Saturday by fall in 5:14 and took a 6-0 decision in the semifinals.

He has battled Clay Carlson of Willmar in a lot of matches over the years, and Carlson, ranked second in the latest 132-pound polls, got the better of the title match on Saturday with a 9-2 decision win. Bogart, ranked fifth, bounced back, though, winning a true second match against Leo Wilczek of Little Falls by pin in 1:41 to secure another spot at state.

Kluver-Longfellow wrestled his way to state through the 220-pound bracket. The Alexandria senior is ranked eighth in the latest 220-pound rankings and showed why as he won by a 10-2 major decision and a 6-3 decision in his first two matches Saturday.

That sent him to the title match against Cole Fibranz of Sartell-St. Stephen, who is ranked sixth at 195 pounds in the Feb. 24 Guillotine polls. Fibranz found a way to win a close match by a 6-4 decision, but Kluver-Longfellow's quarterfinals win over Isaiah Green of St. Cloud Tech meant there was no need for a true second match.

Alexandria had other top-six finishers at the section meet in Ryan Borris (106, fifth place), AJ Sparr (113, third place), Wyatt Snitker (120, sixth place), Trappier Botz (145, sixth place), Logan Runge (152, fifth place), Tyler Kleindl (160, fifth place), Jay Kohls (182, fourth place), Mac Somerville (195, third place) and Derek Neu (285, third place). Those third-place finishes from Sparr, Somerville and Neu had them just missing making state as the top two finishers secure their spots in St. Paul.

The individual state tournament will run Friday and Saturday, March 3-4, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The Class AAA individual first round matches are set to begin at 1 p.m. on Friday.