Sophomore forward Ben Doherty had a rebound chance in the overtime period, but his shot attempt was redirected to the other side of the crease, where his classmate and linemate, Jack Westlund, was there to bury it.

“I just got to the net and was ready for the puck and it ended up on my stick and I just tapped it in,” Westlund said.

The Alexandria half of the crowd at the MAC in St. Cloud erupted after the goal, which signified a 3-2 Cardinals overtime victory over Sartell-St. Stephen and a chance to face the top-seeded St. Cloud Cathedral in the section finals at 7 p.m. Thursday.

“Both teams in overtime had some close chances, both teams hit pipes,” Alex head coach Ian Resch said. “The puck drops in the crease area and we have a guy there and we win the game. It was a well-played game by both teams, but you do have to have a little bit of luck, too.”

Although the Cardinals outplayed the Sabres for most of the game, they didn’t have a lead until the sudden-death win.

Jack Hennemann opened the game’s scoring at 14:01 of the first period to take a 1-0 Sartell lead, but Mack Strong was there to answer two minutes later for the Cardinals.

Going into the contest, Resch said special teams would be a key factor in deciding the winner. The first chance each team got on the powerplay, they capitalized.

It wasn’t until less than three minutes were left in the second period that the Sabres regained the lead with a powerplay goal from Luke Spanier. Had they held Alexandria scoreless in the final frame, they would’ve come away with the win.

But just 23 seconds into the third, Hennemann took a hooking penalty, and Alexandria sophomore defenseman took advantage.

He fired a shot from the point, it hit something on the way towards the goal and ended up in the net behind Sabres goalie Cole Bright. Cam Birkeland and Derek Dropik were awarded assists on the play.

“It’s just huge,” Resch said of special teams. “They scored on their first opportunity and we scored on one. It’s just that time of year where, five-on-five, teams are pretty competitive and games are close. It’s how you handle your special teams. Both teams were good on the penalty kill and the power play tonight.”

From that point until the finish, it was Alexandria’s offense against Sartell’s defense. The Cardinals outshot the Sabres 14-7 in the third period but could only manage the tying goal, sending it to overtime knotted at 2-2.

“We were just fine,” Resch said. “We knew we were playing well. We talked about the mental part. You have to stay the course. It’s at least a 51-minute game. Tonight it took a little longer, but you can’t panic. You have to trust each other and play the system. We got here for a reason, we played together and we have a lot of trust.”

Westlund put the game away 6 minutes, 6 seconds into the extra period to claim the win.

“We were feeling good, even though we were down at points,” Westlund said of the team’s mindset throughout the game. “We knew we could come back. We’d done it before, and we just kept our heads up.”

Sophomore goalie Bailey Rosch got the win between the pipes for the Cardinals, stopping 28 of the Sabres’ 30 shots.

“Bailey played a great game in net,” said Resch. “For a tenth grader to come in and get some big saves, he gave us a chance to hang around and win it in overtime.”

The decision to give Rosch the start in net was a “gut feeling,” according to Resch.

“If it comes down to just raw numbers, I probably still wouldn’t have made a decision,” he said. “It comes down to where you just have a gut feeling of who matches up better against who. I thought Jackson (Boline) matched up well against Wadena. He pitched a shutout. And then tonight Bailey played his best game of the year. He got it done, and it was a great matchup for him.”

The goalie Rosch said he wasn’t shaken by the possibilities hinging on the game during overtime, saying, “I was just confident that I could stop the puck. The next shot, I’m going to stop.”

Alexandria is back at the MAC Thursday to play for an appearance at the Class-A State Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center.

“We had a chance to watch Cathedral play a little bit before our game,” said coach Resch. “They’re a good hockey team. There’s a reason they’ve won the section a few times the last few years. They’re the defending champion, it’s their home rink, so we’re going to need an effort like tonight and maybe even a little bit tighter if we want to win.

“We’ll be ready. They guys are believing right now. A lot of confidence in the room. They’ve bought into the importance of playing a disciplined game, playing together and playing with structure.”

ALEX 1 0 1 1 - 3

S-SS 1 1 0 0 - 2

SHOTS - ALX 9 7 14 6 - 36; S-SS 10 6 7 7 - 30

FIRST PERIOD - 1, S-SS, Hennemann (Maier, McCabe), 14:01; 2, ALX, Strong (Doherty), 16:04

SECOND PERIOD - 3, S-SS (Power Play), Spanier (McCabe), 13:08

THIRD PERIOD - 4, ALX (Power Play), Lattimer (Birkeland, Dropik), 2:05

OVERTIME - 5, ALX, Westlund (Doherty, Strong), 6:06

GOALTENDING - ALX, Rosch (W) - 28 saves, 2 goals allowed, 57:06; S-SS, Bright (L) - 33 saves, 3 goals allowed, 57:06