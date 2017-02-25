“Really bittersweet,” Finley said. “I’m really happy that we won, but it sucks to be done, obviously. I’m going to miss this team and these girls.”

The last memory of this group together is a good one, though, as the Cardinals brought home their second consolation title in three years over the same Hibbing-Chisholm program.

The Cardinals won a 1-0 game to wrap up their season in 2015. On Saturday back at Ridder Arena, they won by that exact same score after a third period shorthanded goal from junior Kristin Trosvig.

Trosvig raced down a puck by the boards behind the Bluejackets’ net near the start of a Hibbing power play after Alexandria was just trying to clear the zone. She was as surprised as anyone at that play as her hustle led to the only goal of the game when she wrapped it around the post for the game winner at 7:45 in the third.

“Their girl wasn’t hustling down the ice, so I thought I could get there first,” Trosvig said. “I did, and it was just behind the net. I got it and there was no one on me. I picked my head up and the goalie was looking the other way, so I went the way that she wasn’t.”

Trosvig broke into a smile as her teammates rushed to celebrate with her.

“It was huge,” she said. “I love killing penalties because there’s not many expectations to score, so it’s always fun to get a shorthanded goal.”

Alexandria never really gave the Bluejackets many good looks at the net from there. Hibbing-Chisholm tried to create one last flurry to tie it, but took a tripping penalty with 53 seconds left to all but end its chances at the equalizer.

“I just told them I’m proud of them,” Alexandria first-year head coach Molly Arola said of the message to her team. “It wasn’t the road that we wanted to take at the state tournament, but we still got two wins out of the deal and we stayed together. I’m just really proud of them.”

The Cardinals came into the state tournament with the worst record among Class A participants at 14-12-1 but played with a chip on their shoulder. They pushed top-seeded Blake (26-2-1) through two periods before falling 3-0 and beat Mound Westonka (21-8) 7-6 in overtime before taking care of a now 18-12-1 Bluejackets team on Saturday.

“At the end of the year, I don’t think records really matter,” Arola said. “I really don’t. It’s how you respond and react and how you’re playing come playoffs. Obviously, we would have liked a better record, but we played our best hockey in the playoffs and that’s what matters.”

On Saturday, the Cardinals got back to winning games like they won a lot of their contests this season - with stingy defense. Alexandria outshot the Bluejackets 33-24 as both teams had to work for every good look they got. It was a stark contrast to Thursday’s game that turned into an offensive shootout against the White Hawks.

Hibbing’s Abby Edstrom was good in net with 32 saves, but Finley was just a little better with the 24 saves and a shutout to wrap up her career.

“I was definitely really struggling on Thursday with everything, so it was really nice to come back here and regain my confidence and get a shutout,” Finley said. “It’s a good way to end my senior season. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Finley is one of five seniors on this roster, along with McKenzie Revering, Ashten Oberg, Megan Pesta and goalie Madisson Gay. They will leave having added another page to this program’s now lost list of accomplishments.

“I’m really grateful that we made it to Saturday and the fact we get to end our season on a win is so great,” Finley said. “Only six teams in the whole state get to do that, so I’m grateful we’re one of them.”

This season marks the 12th time in the last 14 years that Alexandria has made the state tournament. Expectations won’t change a year from now as the Cardinals head into the offseason hungry to get back and prove themselves again in 2018.

“We’re going to lose some great seniors, some great leadership,” Arola said. “Not just on the ice, but off the ice as well. It’s going to be hard to say goodbye to them. We do have a good group that’s returning and we just set the bar and expectations for them. We just have to get hungry right away, and hopefully we can do some more damage down here next year.”

ALEXANDRIA 0 0 1 - 1

HIBBING-CHISHOLM 0 0 0 - 0

SHOTS - Alexandria - 12, 10, 11 - 33; Hibbing-Chisholm - 8, 9, 7 - 24

SCORING - FIRST PERIOD - No scoring

SECOND PERIOD - No scoring

THIRD PERIOD - Alexandria - Trosvig (shorthanded), unassisted, 7:45

GOALTENDING - Alexandria - Finley - W, 24 saves, 0 goals allowed; Hibbing-Chisholm - Edstrom - L, 32 saves, 1 goal allowed