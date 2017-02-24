Search
    Boys Basketball: Alex dominates in DL

    By rpiet Today at 1:11 p.m.
    Alexandria senior Cody Faber battles for a loose ball during Thursday's game in Detroit Lakes. (Contributed by Robert Williams | Detroit Lakes Tribune)

    The Alexandria boys basketball team left no doubt in Detroit Lakes on Thursday, topping snapping a 10-game Lakers winning streak with an 86-62 win to improve to 17-5 on the year and 6-2 in section play.

    "We played very well offensively, moving the ball and playing unselfishly" Cardinals head coach Forrest Witt said. "As a result, we had a lot of open shots and easy opportunities. Defensively, in the first half we were decent, but in the second half we picked up our intensity and forced contested shots and hurried shots more frequently."

    The Cardinals jumped out to an early 16-5 lead and didn't look back, eventually taking the game 86-62.

    Alexandria travels for a 7:30 game at Sartell-St. Stephen tonight before heading to Cold Spring to face Rocori next Tuesday.

