Boys Basketball: Alex dominates in DL

"We played very well offensively, moving the ball and playing unselfishly" Cardinals head coach Forrest Witt said. "As a result, we had a lot of open shots and easy opportunities. Defensively, in the first half we were decent, but in the second half we picked up our intensity and forced contested shots and hurried shots more frequently."

The Cardinals jumped out to an early 16-5 lead and didn't look back, eventually taking the game 86-62.

Alexandria travels for a 7:30 game at Sartell-St. Stephen tonight before heading to Cold Spring to face Rocori next Tuesday.