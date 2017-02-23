State hockey: Ellingson's OT goal wins a thriller

White Hawks’ senior forward Liz Schepers had six points, but Alexandria sophomore McKenna Ellingson had four herself. Ellingson had the last laugh when she got the puck at a seemingly impossible angle with a defender on her hip in overtime.

Ellingson went to the ice right of the crease and sent the puck toward the net that somehow got past Emma Polusny for the game winner.

“Honestly, I shot the puck and I had no idea it was going to go in,” Ellingson said. “I don’t know, I guess miracles just happen like that. I think it went five hole, but maybe not. I shot low and it went in. That’s all I know.”

It was a fitting ending to what was a wild and relatively unexpected game. Both these teams came in allowing right around two goals per contest. Then they erupted for a combined six goals in the middle period.

“I was really surprised,” Alexandria’s junior forward Kristin Trosvig said after a four-point game herself. “We haven’t been getting many goals this year. It was really nice to have such a high scoring game.”

Trosvig scored twice in the first period to get Alexandria going. Ellingson added another to give the Cardinals a 3-1 lead after one.

“I think it really picked up the momentum,” Trosvig said of that fast start. “Getting those couple early helped a lot. It gave us confidence, and we carried that confidence throughout the game for the most part.”

The Cardinals attacked the net all afternoon. They outshot the White Hawks 52-24, but Schepers single handedly kept her team in the game.

Schepers, a future Ohio State Buckeye, came into the game with 80 points and 56 goals. She added four more goals against the Cardinals and assisted on her team’s other two.

“She’s really fast,” Ellingson said. “I know Molly talked about taking the body, and that was super crucial. She’s a super fast player and she’ll try to dangle you. If you’re not taking the body, there’s no way you’ll stop her.”

The Cardinals didn’t stop her in the second period. Schepers scored three in that frame, but Alexandria answered with one from Calley Richardson and a power play goal from McKenzie Revering on a ripped shot that found the top shelf for a 5-5 tie.

That’s how things went to the third period before Josie Minnerath scored for Alexandria at 4:44. The back and forth continued when Katelyn Wagner scored at 10:11 in the third to tie things at six apiece.

The Cardinals (15-13-1) outshot the White Hawks (21-8) 16-4 in the third. That left Arola believing in her team despite the scoring ability of Schepers in a sudden-death format.

“I wasn’t worried,” Arola said. “The girls had it under control. They knew that she’s a great player, but one player shouldn’t beat an entire team. That was kind of our philosophy, and we were able to buckle down.”

Arola said it was nice to see her girls break out offensively at a state tournament like this. From the first minute, she shouted orders from the bench to shoot the puck when her players got the puck past the blue line and into the offensive zone.

The White Hawks’ senior goalie is a St. Cloud State recruit who came into the state tournament with a .940 save percentage, but Polusny had no answers for the barrage of shots she faced on Thursday.

“We knew what type of goalie she was,” Arola said, “so we knew we had to get pucks to the net. She struggles with her rebounds a bit, and we knew that as well. When we shoot the puck, we gain a lot of confidence and that’s just the type of team that we are. It was very important for us to generate those shots and get shots to the net as much as we could.”

It provided the Cardinals with one more game in their season. Alexandria will play Hibbing-Chisholm (18-11-1) on Saturday morning at 10 back at Ridder Arena after the Bluejackets beat Mankato East-Loyola 6-2 on Thursday.

The Cardinals will face another talented scorer in that game in Revering’s future University of Minnesota-Duluth teammate. Senior Mallorie Iozza comes in with 34 goals and 33 assists.

Alexandria is excited for the challenge in the consolation title game after an emotional win over the White Hawks.

“None of us wanted our season to end, especially for our seniors,” Trosvig said. “We wanted to win it for them. We’re just really excited to play again on Saturday.”

ALEXANDRIA 3 2 1 1 - 7

MOUND WESTONKA 1 4 1 0 - 6

SHOTS - Alexandria - 11, 22, 16, 3 - 52; MW - 6, 9, 4, 5

SCORING - FIRST PERIOD - Alexandria - Trosvig (Richardson, Marki Oberg), 1:26; MW - L. Schepers (Emily Schepers), 8:26; Alexandria - Trosvig (Allison O’Kane), 9:11; Alexandria - Ellingson (Trosvig), 16:53

SECOND PERIOD - MW - L. Schepers (E. Schepers, Brooke Pioske), 5:11; MW - L. Schepers, unassisted, 7:27; Alexandria - Richardson (Ellingson, Trosvig), 13:56; MW - Ellie Burris (L. Schepers), 14:31; MW - L. Schepers (Burris, Abbie Dierbeck), 15:21; Alexandria - Revering (PPG) (Ellingson) 16:06

THIRD PERIOD - Alexandria - Minnerath (Alexis Heckert, Megan Pesta), 4:44; MW - Katelyn Wagner (L. Schepers, Burris), 10:11

OVERTIME - Alexandria - Ellingson (Richardson), 2:03

GOALTENDING - Alexandria - Sarah Finley - W, 18 saves, 6 goals allowed; MW - Polusny - L, 45 saves, 7 goals allowed