The Cardinals (14-13-1) put a scare into top-seeded Blake (25-2-1). It was scoreless after one period, and Alexandria had a quality chance in that opening frame on the power play. Then in the second on another power play, the Cardinals had a flurry of looks on a scrum in front of the net but couldn’t score. Cardinal players bent over in frustration after a whistle, knowing how close they were to breaking the tie.

“It would have changed the whole game, I think,” Alexandria head coach Molly Arola said. “We had them on their heels for a little while. We were gaining confidence, but we just couldn’t find the back of the net and that’s the way it goes sometimes.”

Blake scored soon after that with a goal at 15:53 of the second. The Bears controlled the third from there, outshooting the Cardinals 21-4 in that frame to cement a 3-0 win and punch their ticket to the Class A semifinals on Friday.

“That was a great game,” Blake head coach Shawn Reid said. “Alexandria played awesome. They were right with us. They were an inch or two inches away from taking the lead on a couple occasions. This is what a state tournament game should be like, so hats off to Alexandria.”

Sophomore Madeline Wethington was credited with the all-important first goal for Blake late in the second period, though she smiled and admitted she got a little help. Wethington sent a shot on net from inside the blue line that got over the shoulder of Alexandria’s Sarah Finley after a slight deflection from Wethington’s younger sister, freshman Audrey Wethington.

“It was redirected by my sister,” Madeline said, plenty happy to deflect the credit. “I think everyone on the team kind of took a breath of fresh air (after that goal). We were a little tight. Like Coach Reid said, they were so close, within an inch or so. I was out there, and it could have gone in easily. I think it helped our team transition, go into the locker room and settle down a bit and go out hard for the third period.”

Finley played what Arola called one of her best games. She gave the Cardinals every chance to win before getting peppered with the 21 shots in the third. The senior goalie had 40 saves, but Blake’s Anna Kruesel was good herself with 20 saves and the shutout.

The Bears couldn’t get anything past Finley at her pads, but found success going high late in the game. Sara McClanahan and Lucy Burton both scored in the third, with all three Blake goals going top shelf.

“We talked a lot about getting her to move,” Reid said of attacking Finley. “If you get any goalie to move, they’re going to open up some holes. That was the main focus was to get her to move back and forth. The goals we scored just happened to go top shelf. She played awesome. She was on her angles the whole game. She controlled her rebounds. She didn’t give us much to shoot at.”

Alexandria couldn’t generate much offense in return. The Cardinals had some looks on their three power plays, but couldn’t get much of a rush at even strength.

“We weren’t really used to their speed,” Arola said. “We had to be a little bit more disciplined than we’ve had to throughout the whole season. Just seeing that team for the first time brought some nerves too. We did what we could and just fell short.”

The Cardinals were proud of how they played in stretches, but this isn’t a program that is content with just making a state tournament. They have been here five straight years now and gotten close as underdogs in the opening round only to fall short.

Alexandria fell 2-0 against St. Paul United a year ago. It was a 3-2 loss to this same Blake program in 2014. Wednesday’s loss leaves the Cardinals hungry to get over the hump.

“We were right with them,” Arola said. “Scoreless after the first and 1-0 after the second. I’m very proud of the effort that we had. It’s going to happen one of these years. It will. Tonight wasn’t the night, and we have to keep moving forward.”

The Bears will play second-seeded St. Paul United in Friday’s semifinals. Alexandria will go to the consolation bracket at Ridder Arena on the University of Minnesota campus for a noon game against Mound Westonka on Thursday.

It’s not where they wanted to end up, but the Cardinals are determined to extend their season as long as they can after coming close against Blake.

“I think tomorrow is a new day,” Finley said. “We’re going to show up and take it one game at a time, just like we did today’s game. Put forth our best effort and hope for the best.”

BLAKE 0 1 2 - 3

ALEXANDRIA 0 0 0 - 0

SHOTS - Alexandria - 5, 11, 4 - 20; Blake - 11, 11, 21 - 43

SCORING - FIRST PERIOD - No scoring

SECOND PERIOD - Blake - M. Wethington (Addie Burton), 15:53

THIRD PERIOD - Blake - McClanahan (Kyra Willoughby, M. Wethington), 5:03; Blake - Burton (Lily Delianedis, Izzy Daniel), 8:21

GOALTENDING - Alexandria - Finley - L, 40 saves, 3 goals allowed; Blake - Kruesel - W, 20 saves, 0 goals allowed